Cranford, NJ

Peek at the Weekend: SOUPerheroes, Literary Café, Drive-Up Donations & More

By Jen Glackin
 4 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's a round-up of activities this weekend and even an extra peek into next week.

Drive-Thru Food Collection, Cranford United Methodist Church - Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Literary Café, Cranford Public Library - Saturday, January 14, 10:15 a.m.

SOUPerhero Stroll, various locations in Downtown Cranford - Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 - Tickets are still available for Saturday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and for Sunday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ticket sales end at 12 p.m. Friday, January 13.

The Week Ahead:

Monday - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Donation Drive - click the link for details

Tuesday - Cranford Township Committee Combined Workshop and Official meeting

Wednesday - Cranford Planning Board Reorganization meeting

