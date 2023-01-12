Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars

Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans.

The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until age 12 in 1967 – living in Colonia with his mother and maternal grandparents, Gordon and Evangeline Cranmer.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac, also a Colonia resident, did know that bit of trivia. And, on Thursday McCormac extended a warm, open invitation for Grammer to make a hometown visit.

“Everybody knows his name. We’d be glad if Kelsey came to one of our local establishments,” said McCormac. “It would be a special honor for our community.”

Grammer, 67, started the Faith American Brewing Co. in 2015, in the Catskills community of Margaretville, N.Y., where Faith American Ale, Calico Man IPA and Blue Hazy is now brewed.

“I was never much a beer guy until I decided to make beer,” Grammer told Hailey’s patrons. His beers can be found on tap at a host of New Jersey bars and restaurants, including some neighborhood pubs in Sayreville, South Amboy, and Perth Amboy.

Grammer also said he hoped to reassure people they can safely patronize their local restaurants and bars after so many were restricted or closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailey’s proprietor Moshe Atzbi described Grammer’s visit as an “unforgettable experience.”

“It was great to have Kelsey at the pub,” Atzbi told media outlets. “He is a very charming, engaging person who also happens to put out some good brews. The guests and staff had a great time speaking with him, taking pictures and getting autographs signed.”















