ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

By Tony Gallotto
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars

Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans.

The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until age 12 in 1967 – living in Colonia with his mother and maternal grandparents, Gordon and Evangeline Cranmer.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac, also a Colonia resident, did know that bit of trivia. And, on Thursday McCormac extended a warm, open invitation for Grammer to make a hometown visit.

“Everybody knows his name. We’d be glad if Kelsey came to one of our local establishments,” said McCormac. “It would be a special honor for our community.”

Grammer, 67, started the Faith American Brewing Co. in 2015, in the Catskills community of Margaretville, N.Y., where Faith American Ale, Calico Man IPA and Blue Hazy is now brewed.

“I was never much a beer guy until I decided to make beer,” Grammer told Hailey’s patrons. His beers can be found on tap at a host of New Jersey bars and restaurants, including some neighborhood pubs in Sayreville, South Amboy, and Perth Amboy.

Grammer also said he hoped to reassure people they can safely patronize their local restaurants and bars after so many were restricted or closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailey’s proprietor Moshe Atzbi described Grammer’s visit as an “unforgettable experience.”

“It was great to have Kelsey at the pub,” Atzbi told media outlets. “He is a very charming, engaging person who also happens to put out some good brews. The guests and staff had a great time speaking with him, taking pictures and getting autographs signed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m8sI_0kD1V3qr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mt01N_0kD1V3qr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21toJm_0kD1V3qr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6jkG_0kD1V3qr00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Did you know? Martin Luther King, Jr. Visited Montclair in 1966

MONTCLAIR, NJ - On September 11, 1966, Martin Luther King Jr. visited Montclair, New Jersey, to give a speech at the Montclair High School auditorium. His visit was part of a ceremony commemorating Union Baptist Church of Montclair’s Reverend Deual C. Rice’s retirement. Because of the vast majority of people who wanted to hear King speak, the address was moved to Montclair High School. However, the historic occasion could have been forgotten if it weren't for former Montclair High School principal James Earle finding a yellowed newspaper photo in the back of a file cabinet in 2016. Earle thought the photo, in which King is seated in a metal folding chair with his hands clasped in front of him and a bodyguard standing next to him, might have been taken in the band room of the school. However, there was no article, headline, or date. After asking around, Earle soon discovered that King had, indeed, visited Montclair. According to the Montclair Dispatch, King had visited family in Paterson, NJ during his summers and had developed a friendship with Rice, over the years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Pooch Pawsitively Loves Hamming it Up

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – In a world where human workers are being replaced by robots, self-checkout terminals and artificial intelligence, few consider the career challenges facing animal actors. Exhibit A: Stuffed animals. For Chase Glaser, a 7-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from Ledgewood, there’s always a stuffed animal waiting in the wings to take his job. So far, Chase has managed to prove that his value as a tail-wagging Thespian can’t be matched by a lifeless, polyester puppy. His owner, Jean-Marie Glaser, said her 12-pound performer is having no trouble landing roles. “On March first, second and fourth, he will be playing both Bruiser Woods and...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Longtime Belle Mead Resident Named St. Patrick's Parade Grand Marshal

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Octogenarian Ed Murphy, a longtime resident of Belle Mead who came to this country from County Cork, Ireland onboard the SS United States in 1954 has been named Grand Marshal of the 30th annual Somerville St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade, one of the largest in New Jersey, will be held Sunday, March 12 on Main Street Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.  The Ancient Order of the Hibernians will host a dinner in honor of the 88-year-old retiree March 4 at the Hillsborough-Manville Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough from 7 p.m.-midnight. Main course is corned beef and cabbage, with...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

A 100th Birthday Parade at Chelsea Senior Living for Longtime Somerset County Resident

WARREN, NJ – Clara Stairs is truly getting the birthday celebration of a century. She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on Tuesday, January 17th and Saturday, January 21st at The Chelsea at Warren (“Chelsea”), a leading senior living community in Somerset County. On Tuesday, her actual birthday, the community will hold festivities including a party with cake and musical entertainment. They will also be honoring her during their weekly Bingo game at 2:15 p.m. Stairs’s family and friends will be on hand on Saturday in a drive-by parade around The Chelsea at Warren campus including a police escort. Prior to the parade, Deputy...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dog Duchess found deceased. Montanaro Family Announces Funeral Plans.

Community in mourning: Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn pictured above. Photo credit: Montanaro family.  HAZLET, NJ: Beyond sad news, the Montanaro family dog Duchess has been found deceased in the home by firefighters today. The community has been searching for Duchess, hoping to find her as it was believed she ran off scared during the fire, which is not unusual behavior for pets in that situation. The house fire took the lives of William's wife Jackie Montanaro, and their daughter Madelyn.  William Montanaro's brother Domenico Montanaro issued this statement to TAPinto:  "Unfortunately, Duchess, the family dog, was found dead in the home today... We want to express our profound thanks...
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

There’s Something About Emily

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Some say the best measure of a person is the effect they have on other people. When Emily Setteducato was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2021, it wasn’t just her going through the difficulty of the diagnosis and the treatment, it was her friends, as well. Emily, 28, was born and raised in Fair Lawn where she attended H.B. Milnes Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Fair Lawn High School. All along the way, Emily made a lasting impression, and, friends for life. The impression she has made on people is exemplified by the response she has received on...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Double Tragedy: Hazlet's William Montanaro Shares Wife Jackie's Heroic Efforts to Save Daughter

HAZLET, NJ: Domenico Montanaro, William Montanaro's brother, reached out in an email to TAPinto today, providing the statement below, from his brother.  The Montanaro family is suffering a double tragedy and the tight-knit community of Hazlet, as well as surrounding towns, are rallying around them. Today a search was organized to find the family's lost dog Duchess. Please see the statement below this article, from the husband and father of the two victims in Saturday morning's house-fire that took the lives of William's beloved wife Jackie and precious young daughter Madelyn. READ MORE: Double Tragedy: Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes the lives of mother...
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Anna Easter Brown Historical Marker Rededicated at West Orange Public Library

WEST ORANGE, NJ --- The West Orange Public Library hosted a rededication ceremony on January 15 for the Anna Easter Brown historical marker on the front lawn. It was hosted by Rho Gamma Omega chapter which is a member of the national Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA).  The ceremony honored Anna Easter Brown who was a former West Orange resident and founding member of AKA. It was the first sorority for African-American women in the United States and began at Howard University in 1908. The West Orange marker was originally dedicated on February 12, 2016, and funded by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.  Trina Brinkley of Rho Gamma Omega served as the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Brookdale Park Crash

NEWARK, NJ - A 16-year-old Glen Ridge boy died following a single-car crash in Essex County Brookdale Park. According to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating the crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Sun. Jan. 15. on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. The CSIB reports that there were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girl Scouts Spend Day of Service in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one should expect that there would be multiple sites of charitable giving and volunteerism, even in just the town of Rahway, as the holiday is, as TAPinto Rahway noted earlier today, the only federal holiday that is designated by Congress as a national day of service. At Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, we once again caught some adults and young people in the act of doing some good for the community and their neighbors. Girl Scout Service Unit 53, which serves the Girl Scout troops of Clark, Garwood, and Winfield...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Christmas Tree Set to Come Down Today

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Christmas Tree will be coming down today, Tuesday January 17. Madison Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to use caution when on Waverly Place as the Electric Department and DPW work to remove the tree.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Trash Talk at a Council Meeting Lights a Creative Spark for a Princeton Lecturer

Princeton, NJ –Normally we don’t take note of student performances at Princeton University. There are a lot of them, and you can try to keep track by consulting the university’s main events calendar, as well as some of the other calendars maintained by individual programs. But one coming up on Friday, January 20, at the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Center for the Arts is irresistible to anyone – like us – who has sat through all too many municipal meetings with their assorted laughable moments, melodramatic turns, and general histrionics. Theater lecturer Aaron Landsman's freshman seminar will present a 35-minute...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy