Block Club Chicago

With Maldonado Off The Ballot, Here’s Who Could Lead Humboldt Park As The Next 26th Ward Alderperson

HUMBOLDT PARK — For the first time in 13 years, Humboldt Park will have a new leader in February. Incumbent Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race earlier this month, leaving three candidates in the running to represent the 26th Ward, which includes Humboldt Park and parts of Logan Square, Hermosa, West Humboldt Park and West Town.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them

WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward

BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration At West Side Church Where King Preached Returns In-Person After 3 Years

NORTH LAWNDALE — For the first time in three years, a West Side church community gathered in person to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church, a historically Black church in North Lawndale, has held an event marking King’s birthday every year since 2015, but the event was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize

WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side campus that will bring critical resources back into a disinvested neighborhood has won the second $10 million Chicago Prize. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation awarded the Sankofa Wellness Village the coveted prize Wednesday, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which includes several West Side groups, is steering the development.
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward

JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Race For 9th Ward Alderman Shrinks As Beale Challenger Drops Out

ROSELAND — A candidate has withdrawn from the race to be 9th Ward alderperson. Sonya Thompson Dorsey withdrew her candidacy after facing a challenge from two residents who said she hadn’t gathered enough signatures to qualify for the race. That leaves three candidates: incumbent Ald. Anthony Beale and challengers Cleopatra Draper and Cameron Barnes.
Englewood Residents Demand Jobs, Community Improvements As Norfolk Southern Railway Expands Into Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD — For years, city leaders have promised jobs and economic opportunities as Norfolk Southern Railway Company grows a South Side rail yard into Englewood. But beyond the massive displacement of residents, some neighbors and community leaders said jobs with the company are hard to come by and the expansion has created crumbling streets and environmental hazards.
Howard Brown Health Strike Ends, But Union Says Fight To Reinstate 61 Laid-Off Workers Continues

CHICAGO — Howard Brown Health workers ended their three-day strike Thursday evening but vowed to keep fighting for the 61 union employees who were laid off Tuesday. Dozens of Howard Brown Health workers picketed Thursday in front of the LGBTQ health center’s administrative offices at 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave. in Uptown. They chanted “queer liberation, not exploitation” and “chop from the top, not from the bottom” as they protested the layoffs and management’s bargaining practices.
