With Maldonado Off The Ballot, Here’s Who Could Lead Humboldt Park As The Next 26th Ward Alderperson
HUMBOLDT PARK — For the first time in 13 years, Humboldt Park will have a new leader in February. Incumbent Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race earlier this month, leaving three candidates in the running to represent the 26th Ward, which includes Humboldt Park and parts of Logan Square, Hermosa, West Humboldt Park and West Town.
Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko Will Remain On 1st Ward Ballot Despite Push To Boot Them
WICKER PARK — Two aldermanic candidates have survived efforts to boot them from a competitive 1st Ward race and will be on the ballot for the Feb. 28 election. Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko will join incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Stephen “Andy” Schneider in the race, said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Six Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Nicole Lee In The 11th Ward
BRIDGEPORT — Nicole Lee has found herself at the center of a crowded race just nine months after Mayor Lori Lightfoot picked her to lead the 11th Ward. Two teachers, an attorney, an entrepreneur, a police officer and a firefighter are challenging Lee in the Feb. 28 aldermanic election. All have longstanding ties to the community, including the incumbent, who made history when she was appointed Chicago’s first Chinese-American alderperson in 2021. She replaced Patrick Daley Thompson after a conviction forced him to step down.
Ald. Derrick Curtis Involved In An Accidental Shooting — Again
ASHBURN — The daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) was shot and wounded last week during a a concealed carry class her father was teaching, the second accidental shooting involving the Southwest Side City Council member since October, WGN reported. The shooting happened Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration At West Side Church Where King Preached Returns In-Person After 3 Years
NORTH LAWNDALE — For the first time in three years, a West Side church community gathered in person to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church, a historically Black church in North Lawndale, has held an event marking King’s birthday every year since 2015, but the event was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Neighborhood Businesses Looking To Expand Downtown Could Get $50,000 Boost If They Open On LaSalle Street
DOWNTOWN — A program that would give grants to small businesses looking to revitalize the LaSalle Street corridor passed a critical hurdle last week. The program would direct $5 million in tax-increment finance dollars to jumpstart a Small Business Improvement Fund for storefronts along the LaSalle Street corridor in the Loop.
Hammer-Wielding Man Shouting Homophobic Slurs Smashes Glass Door At Rogers Park’s R Public House, Owners Say
ROGERS PARK — A gay-owned restaurant and bar in Rogers Park was the target of a homophobic attack Monday as a man with a hammer threatened customers and smashed the glass front door, according to authorities. A man and a woman were getting out of their car around 5:40...
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
Chicago Principals A Step Closer To Unionizing As Bill Moves To Illinois Governor’s Desk
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools may soon have to bargain with principals and assistant principals — if Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill passed by the Illinois legislature Friday morning. The bill, which will give Chicago principals and assistant principals collective bargaining rights but prohibit them from going...
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
Sankofa Wellness Village On West Side Wins $10 Million Chicago Prize
WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side campus that will bring critical resources back into a disinvested neighborhood has won the second $10 million Chicago Prize. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation awarded the Sankofa Wellness Village the coveted prize Wednesday, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, which includes several West Side groups, is steering the development.
5 Candidates Are Challenging Ald. Jim Gardiner To Represent Far Northwest Side’s 45th Ward
JEFFERSON PARK — Five candidates are hoping to oust embattled Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Old Irving Park, Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, parts of Edgebrook, Wildwood and small parts of Norwood Park. The territory was recently remapped to include more Far Northwest Side neighborhoods that lean more conservative.
Cop Linked To Proud Boys Should Be Fired — Along With Any Other Extremist Officers, West Side Leaders Say
AUSTIN — West Side faith leaders and a local alderman are calling on Police Supt. David Brown to fire an officer who was suspended last year after he lied about his ties to a far-right, white supremacist group. Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) joined Rev. Marshall Hatch and other faith...
Six Corners Aldi Plans To Open Late This Year At Clarendale Senior Living Building
PORTAGE PARK — The long-awaited Aldi grocery store planned for the ground floor of a Six Corners development will open in late 2023, a company spokesperson said. Aldi will be the anchor retail tenant of The Clarendale, the senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road that plans to open to residents in the spring, development officials previously said.
Race For 9th Ward Alderman Shrinks As Beale Challenger Drops Out
ROSELAND — A candidate has withdrawn from the race to be 9th Ward alderperson. Sonya Thompson Dorsey withdrew her candidacy after facing a challenge from two residents who said she hadn’t gathered enough signatures to qualify for the race. That leaves three candidates: incumbent Ald. Anthony Beale and challengers Cleopatra Draper and Cameron Barnes.
Chicago Tool Library Will Open In New Home On The West Side This Month
EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Tool Library is ready to open its larger space after months of moving from Bridgeport to East Garfield Park. The library will reopen Jan. 28 at 4015 W. Carroll Ave. Its hours will be 4–8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Englewood Residents Demand Jobs, Community Improvements As Norfolk Southern Railway Expands Into Neighborhood
ENGLEWOOD — For years, city leaders have promised jobs and economic opportunities as Norfolk Southern Railway Company grows a South Side rail yard into Englewood. But beyond the massive displacement of residents, some neighbors and community leaders said jobs with the company are hard to come by and the expansion has created crumbling streets and environmental hazards.
Roost Closing Andersonville Vintage Shop After 14 Years On Clark Street
ANDERSONVILLE — An anchor business of the north end of Andersonville’s commercial district is closing after 14 years. Furniture and home decor shop Roost, 5634 N. Clark St., will close at the “end of January,” owner Daniel Malone announced on the store’s Facebook account. The shop is seeking to sell all of its goods before closing, Malone said.
Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land
ENGLEWOOD — Norfolk Southern Railway Company could be closing in on its final effort to gain control over several South Side blocks to expand its 47th Street rail yard, and residents are invited to a community meeting Tuesday for more information. Company officials will host the meeting 6 p.m....
Howard Brown Health Strike Ends, But Union Says Fight To Reinstate 61 Laid-Off Workers Continues
CHICAGO — Howard Brown Health workers ended their three-day strike Thursday evening but vowed to keep fighting for the 61 union employees who were laid off Tuesday. Dozens of Howard Brown Health workers picketed Thursday in front of the LGBTQ health center’s administrative offices at 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave. in Uptown. They chanted “queer liberation, not exploitation” and “chop from the top, not from the bottom” as they protested the layoffs and management’s bargaining practices.
