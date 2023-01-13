Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Idaho8.com
‘I am breaking from stress’: Parents are exhausted after Covid and a brutal respiratory virus season
With children back in school and daycare after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season. Since October, RSV, a respiratory virus which often is most severe in young children and older adults, hit early and cases started rising quickly. Cases of influenza started rising soon after, all while Covid-19 continued to spread, with new variants surfacing.
Idaho8.com
New strain of bird flu kills hundreds of snow geese in Colorado
A new strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza — commonly called bird flu — has killed around 1,600 snow geese in two separate areas of Colorado since November, according to state wildlife officials. Unlike prior strains of the disease in North America, this strain is “causing widespread mortality...
Idaho8.com
Long COVID a ‘whole-body disease,’ with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Toronto (CTV Network) — When Julie Wright joined her family for breakfast on Christmas morning, her meal looked identical to what she ate exactly one year ago. The only difference now was that she couldn’t taste her food. “I can tell the odd time [whether] something is supposed...
Idaho8.com
Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children’s fever medications
After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children’s pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN. Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores. “So...
Idaho8.com
Historically Black college joins fight to protect Black maternal health
The Howard University men’s basketball is joining the fight to protect Black maternal health as the nation faces a crisis that leaves Black women at high risk for pregnancy-related complications and death. The team will host a special event ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the organization...
Comments / 0