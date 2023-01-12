Read full article on original website
ca.gov
With Lingering Storms Statewide, Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow
With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: OES: Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department Swift Water Rescue...
ca.gov
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture Flood Waters for Underground Storage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
ca.gov
Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Storms
SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
ca.gov
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: Governor Newsom’s Budget Prioritizes California’s Values
SACRAMENTO – State and local leaders are expressing support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s January Budget Proposal that maintains the state’s unprecedented investments in Californians while fortifying the state’s strong fiscal foundation amid economic and revenue uncertainties ahead. BUSINESS. CA Retailers Association: CRA applauds Governor Gavin Newsom...
