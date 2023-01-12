ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, NV

2news.com

Nevada OSHA Workplace Safety Violation Penalties Increase

Workplace safety violations levied by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will increase starting this month. As a result of Senate Bill 40 - passed during Nevada’s 2019 Legislative session - the Division of Industrial Relations automatically adopts penalties in alignment with those imposed by the Department of Labor OSHA enforcement program.
NEVADA STATE
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Nevada Appeal

Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
NEVADA STATE
One Green Planet

Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy

Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada non-profit reports 94% Graduation Rate for students in their program

Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the nation’s leading evidence-based dropout prevention organization serving 92 schools with regional offices in the Clark, Elko, Humboldt and Washoe County school districts, announces its students achieved a 94% graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year and 99% of kindergarten through 11th grade students advancing to the next grade level.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
news3lv.com

Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Three storms bringing more snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight brought snow to Utah’s mountains and more is yet to come. So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy. Monday morning’s rain and snow showers are only round one of three storms. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the overnight storm was...
UTAH STATE

