Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
What Will Happen to Las Vegas if Lake Mead Water Level Gets Too Low?
"Dead pool conditions would mean the end of all electric production," climate scientist Joellen Russell told Newsweek.
Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.
Nevada OSHA Workplace Safety Violation Penalties Increase
Workplace safety violations levied by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will increase starting this month. As a result of Senate Bill 40 - passed during Nevada’s 2019 Legislative session - the Division of Industrial Relations automatically adopts penalties in alignment with those imposed by the Department of Labor OSHA enforcement program.
New year, new law: Certification now required to operate off-road vehicles in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As of Jan. 1, people who drive side-by-sides, ATVs and other OHV vehicles need a new certification before getting behind the wheel or handlebars. Those in the off-roading community agree the new law is needed in Utah. “We’ve been part of a restructuring...
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy
Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Utah making up ground in battle against drought
Consistent, large storms in December and January has Utah’s snowpack water at around 190% of normal.
Lombardo appoints longtime administrator to lead state’s Department of Wildlife
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A longtime administrator in the state Department of Wildlife is the agency’s new director. Alan Jenne, who most recently served as head of the agency’s habitat division, has been appointed director by Gov. Joe Lombardo, according to a Friday news release. “Alan is committed to conserving Nevada’s wildlife and managing our […]
Nevada non-profit reports 94% Graduation Rate for students in their program
Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the nation’s leading evidence-based dropout prevention organization serving 92 schools with regional offices in the Clark, Elko, Humboldt and Washoe County school districts, announces its students achieved a 94% graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year and 99% of kindergarten through 11th grade students advancing to the next grade level.
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT speaks for itself about “Dropicana”
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The clock is ticking on the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge “Dropicana” project. If you’re tired of hearing it from me, I hereby gladly hand it over to NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins:. “Dropicana is going to involve taking down...
Adopt Buzz at the Nevada SPCA today!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a little cuddle bug during all these storms. Maybe check out the Nevada SPCA. Joining me now is executive director, Lori Heeren and Buzz.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
Three storms bringing more snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight brought snow to Utah’s mountains and more is yet to come. So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy. Monday morning’s rain and snow showers are only round one of three storms. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the overnight storm was...
