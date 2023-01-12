ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Check Out Downwind SUP Paddleboarding At Indian Rocks Beach

Check out downwind SUP paddlboarding at Indian Rocks Beach. Cold? Windy? Waves? Perfect. Downwind paddleboarding is a full-body workout and can be a great way to stay active while enjoying the outdoors. It requires a combination of strength, endurance, and balance, making it a challenging and rewarding activity. Paddleboarding is also a low-impact exercise, making it easy on the joints and suitable for people of all ages.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend

Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
TAMPA, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed

Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
ORLANDO, FL
Madoc

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
ORLANDO, FL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s learns its opening lesson

We’re emptying our notebook after attending the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. On tap: an important lesson from Portillo’s; El Pollo Loco’s marketing focus; Twin Peaks’ expensive restaurants; some skepticism on Red Robin and an unexpected protest. Soft opens are good: Why should you do...
ORLANDO, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

USF signs Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright

USF announced the signing of former Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright on Monday, adding a major addition to the Bulls running back room heading into the 2023 season. Wright, an Opa-Locka native, gets a little closer to home, and he does so with two years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL

