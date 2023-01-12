Read full article on original website
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show canceled due to 'unanticipated medical procedure'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' concert at the Florida Theatre on Saturday has been postponed, according to a press release. The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14...
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
995qyk.com
Check Out Downwind SUP Paddleboarding At Indian Rocks Beach
Check out downwind SUP paddlboarding at Indian Rocks Beach. Cold? Windy? Waves? Perfect. Downwind paddleboarding is a full-body workout and can be a great way to stay active while enjoying the outdoors. It requires a combination of strength, endurance, and balance, making it a challenging and rewarding activity. Paddleboarding is also a low-impact exercise, making it easy on the joints and suitable for people of all ages.
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck, but this Friday could be very lucky for someone when the Mega Millions numbers are drawn.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed
Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won; $1 million ticket sold at Pinellas County Wawa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 26 drawings, a winner has finally been found for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to a Mega Millions release, the winning ticket was sold in Maine after matching the winning numbers 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14. This is the second-largest Mega Millions […]
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
cltampa.com
Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller of 'Dance Moms' is selling her Central Florida house
After selling her iconic dance studio, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now looking to offload her Central Florida house. Located within a gated community in Davenport, the 1,702-square-foot house comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two living rooms, a two-person tub, and a pool.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Portillo’s learns its opening lesson
We’re emptying our notebook after attending the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. On tap: an important lesson from Portillo’s; El Pollo Loco’s marketing focus; Twin Peaks’ expensive restaurants; some skepticism on Red Robin and an unexpected protest. Soft opens are good: Why should you do...
cltampa.com
A massive Lakeland ranch, and home to CornFusion, is now on the market for $4.5 million
A gigantic ranch known for hosting a popular local fall festival for the last decade is now for sale in Lakeland. Located at 13444 Moore Rd., the agritourism-zoned ranch has been owned by Ted and Donna Smith since 1980, and is a well-known spot for concerts, weddings, and most importantly, the annual CornFusion Fall Festival .
Magic mushroom dispensary in Ybor City halts sales months after start
Chillum Mushrooms and Hemp dispensary, the first in the United States to sell "magic mushrooms," has halted sales of their fungal products after the Florida Dept. of Agriculture expressed concerns over safety.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
USF signs Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright
USF announced the signing of former Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright on Monday, adding a major addition to the Bulls running back room heading into the 2023 season. Wright, an Opa-Locka native, gets a little closer to home, and he does so with two years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
