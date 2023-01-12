Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO