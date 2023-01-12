ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Expensive Home In Tampa

The most expensive home in Tampa sold last year for a staggering $15 million. If you recall, the housing market was kind of crazy last year with home prices skyrocketing all over the Tampa Bay area. The home is located on Davis Islands and became the most expensive home in Tampa last year when it sold in September.
