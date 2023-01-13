Read full article on original website
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
Mardi Gras leaders toast and are toasted before Fools of Misrule walk
Carnival season on the north shore kicked off in Covington on Jan. 7 with the rowdy and energetic St. John’s Fools of Misrule, led by co-captains Dan Cobb and Mark Verrett. Representatives from other local krewes joined area leaders in the courtyard of the Southern Hotel as a welcome toast was made by Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, wishing all a safe and festive Carnival season. The officers then made their way to Seiler Bar to join other lively revelers ready to begin the Fools annual walking parade through the streets of Old Covington. This year’s monarch, given with the title “Lord of Fools”, is James “Jimmy” Wong. The monarch was selected by chance, having chosen the coveted slice of king cake with the golden bean.
Once upon a time, when hungry hounds roamed the French Market
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. This scene portrayed by artist Paul Édouard Poincy was likely common in the 1880s at the French Market or any of the 30 neighborhood markets that existed in New Orleans at the time.
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
Old U.S. Mint milestones: 1838 coin-making, a 1960s fallout shelter; and finally, a state museum
Just before 11 a.m. on June 7, 1862 — with an estimated crowd of 10,000-plus watching — a rope snapped tight, and William Mumford’s neck snapped with it. In that moment, Mumford — a professional gambler from North Carolina accused of tearing the American flag from the pole in front of the Old U.S. Mint in New Orleans at the dawn of the Union occupation of the city — became known as a Confederate martyr.
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny
When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
Considering a French immersion program? Here’s what you should know.
Nearly fifty years after teaching French as a primary language was banned in Louisiana schools, the New Orleans area now has what one official called an “embarrassment of riches” in French immersion programs. In Louisiana, bilingual education has grown from 405 students in 1991 to more than 5,300...
King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
Photos: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans
R’Bonney Gabriel was the first Filipina American to win Miss Universe. She beat out 83 other contestants on Saturday night in New Orleans.
King cake notebook: It's not king cake, but this ice cream sandwich is a Mardi Gras hit
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
'Little Mermaid' in Chalmette, college admission tips at UHC, and other schools news
OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR: Students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Chalmette will perform Disney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr." Jan, 27-28 in the cafeteria of the school, 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette. Tickets for the Friday dinner performance at 6 p.m. are $35; pre-order through school by Jan. 24. There will be shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with $15 tickets at the door. For information, call the school at (504) 271-2953.
Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn
Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
1 fatally shot at edge of Lower Garden District; 2nd murder reported Tuesday morning
Someone was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at the edge of the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. It's the second fatal shooting reported in the city so far Tuesday. In the first killing, a man was shot dead in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East,...
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits
The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
