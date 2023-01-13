Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Mississippi Skies: Soggy weather begins, but when will the storms arrive?
There’s going to be a wide range of weather conditions across the Magnolia State today as a soggy weather pattern begins. Upstate communities will begin the first of several chances of rain this week while southern areas may squeak out one last sunny to partly cloudy day before rain arrives.
Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week
Today’s sunny skies may be the last really nice day for a week or so. An active weather pattern with several fronts is setting up with rain chances several times and early models showing the potential for severe weather scattered across the state at various times. Right now, guidance...
Most of Local Area Now Under Level 2 Storm Risk
A Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather beginning tomorrow has been expanded to the east and now includes almost all of the local area. The National Weather Service says damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with the storms that’ll begin in the Delta and move into this part of Mississippi tomorrow night.
Mississippi Skies: Sunshine, cool temps before rainy weather returns soon
It’s going to be another gorgeous day across the Magnolia State today with cool breezes and plenty of sunshine. Most of the weekend is looking to be nice before the next chance for rain comes Monday. Our neighbor to the north got some pretty heavy snowfall, especially in parts...
This weekend brings some COLD mornings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A colder air mass has settled into east Mississippi and west Alabama. It’s going to lead to some rather cold mornings this weekend with lows ranging from the upper 20s - low 30s, and the wind will make it feel colder. So, plan to dress warmly if you have an early start to your day.
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
It's frosty this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! We'll see nothing but sunshine, and we'll be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will increase over the next few days, and so will temperatures. We'll see highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!
Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
Mississippi Gulf Coast ready for spring break plans with new developments
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally, with the launch of the “One More Day of Play” campaign, visitors are encouraged to extend their trip one more day with seasonal itineraries, exclusive discounts and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s top locales.
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
ALDI announces opening date for newest Mississippi store
As some malls struggle to draw customers, one south Mississippi mall is experiencing a resurgence with recent store openings and an extremely popular grocery chain is about to give a big boost when it opens next week. ALDI announced it will open Thursday, January 19, with a “sneak peek” set...
Mississippi Farm Bureau responds to soaring egg prices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The price of eggs across the nation remains on the rise as the Avian Influenza outbreak has now wiped out roughly 45 million farm-raised hens. The virus, otherwise known as “Bird Flu,” took its toll towards the start of the holiday season as turkeys became more expensive for customers.
