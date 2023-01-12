ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions

(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
echo-pilot.com

The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.

In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
PennLive.com

Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters

While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
WNEP-TV 16

Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
abc27.com

Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
