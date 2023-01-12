Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
WFMZ-TV Online
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Pennsylvania: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Pennsylvania: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions. Are you ready to hit the slopes and experience some of the best skiing in Pennsylvania? From the Poconos to the Alleghenies, the Keystone State has some fantastic ski resorts perfect for skiers and snowboarders of all levels.
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
This Historic Spot is Included Among The Top 5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania
According to a U.S. News ranking considering sights, culture, adventurous pursuits and accessibility, as well as expert and user feedback, the historic spot pictured above is included among the top 5 places to visit in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
The Black population inhales 56% more toxic air than it produces, whereas white people breathe in 17% less pollution than they release. The post Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters
While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
WNEP-TV 16
Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
abc27.com
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion
Sustained funding for clean water, more trees, and fewer cows in streams all are on the wish list for Pa. in 2023. The post A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
