The University of Texas at Austin is requesting millions of dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Every two years before the session begins, public colleges and universities in Texas submit an appropriations request to the governor’s office and the Legislative Budget Board outlining their funding requests. This includes both funding for basic functions and special initiatives, according to Megan Menchaca, who covers higher education at the Austin American-Statesman.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO