Naugatuck, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Volpe has been a star runner at SCSU

Jonathan Volpe has certainly gained a whole lot of attention in his first two seasons at Southern Connecticut State University. The former All-NVL and All-State cross country and track champion at Naugatuck stepped onto the New Haven campus and has helped the Owls gain some recognition. “Balancing athletics and classroom...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Greyhounds battled in season-opening swim loss at Torrington

Sometimes it takes a few meets before a team can gauge where they are. If the season opener for the Naugy boys swim team is any indication, the Greyhounds have a lot of heart and are ready to do battle right down to the wire. Naugy went head-to-head with Torrington...
TORRINGTON, CT
scstudentmedia.com

East Catholic High School dominates Connecticut basketball

High school basketball in Connecticut is something not to be overlooked. Each season, teams are all chasing one goal: to win a state championship. However, the team that raises the plaque at the end of the year must go through one of, if not the best team in all of Connecticut high school boys basketball.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn legend Maya Moore announces retirement from WNBA

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Maya Moore has decided to step away from the game of Basketball. The former UConn star appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to announce her retirement, “I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life”.
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system

** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.**  A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
HARTFORD, CT
anniewearsit.com

Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
mediafeed.org

Yale University will set you back this much

Yale University is an elite Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut, known for its outstanding academics and competitive admissions process. In this guide, we’ll share insights into admission requirements, the Yale acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Yale University...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-91 South in Hartford reopens after multi-car crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Interstate 91 in Hartford has reopened after a multi-car crash shut down a portion of the highway for several hours on Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). DOT announced that Interstate 91 Southbound was closed Exit 34 between Exit 33 at 6:25 p.m. The highway reopened just before […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman

The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven

People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT

