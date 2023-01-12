Read full article on original website
mycitizensnews.com
Overtime with Ken Morse
Naugatuck junior Aryn Bombery attacked the basket with a frenzy, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to a 48-38 win over Woodland on Jan. 6. Woodland sophomore Nolan Bernier was a double winner in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, and then swam a leg in the winning 200 medley relay, to help the Hawks pull out a 94-89 win over Notre Dame of West Haven on Jan. 10.
mycitizensnews.com
Naugy girls hoping to get healthy for second half of season
The Naugatuck girls took control of the second and third quarters to pull away for a 48-38 win over Woodland on Jan. 6 before a lively crowd at the Edward Mariano Gymnasium. It was a much-needed win for the Greyhounds, who had lost four of the last six games. Naugy...
mycitizensnews.com
Greyhounds battled in season-opening swim loss at Torrington
Sometimes it takes a few meets before a team can gauge where they are. If the season opener for the Naugy boys swim team is any indication, the Greyhounds have a lot of heart and are ready to do battle right down to the wire. Naugy went head-to-head with Torrington...
mycitizensnews.com
Volpe has been a star runner at SCSU
Jonathan Volpe has certainly gained a whole lot of attention in his first two seasons at Southern Connecticut State University. The former All-NVL and All-State cross country and track champion at Naugatuck stepped onto the New Haven campus and has helped the Owls gain some recognition. “Balancing athletics and classroom...
St. John's knocks off scuffling 6th-ranked UConn
St. John's earned its first win over UConn in Hartford in 35 years, an 85-74 victory that handed the sixth-ranked Huskies their fourth loss in their past five games.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system
** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.** A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
anniewearsit.com
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
I-91 South in Hartford reopens after multi-car crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Interstate 91 in Hartford has reopened after a multi-car crash shut down a portion of the highway for several hours on Monday night, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). DOT announced that Interstate 91 Southbound was closed Exit 34 between Exit 33 at 6:25 p.m. The highway reopened just before […]
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
NBC Connecticut
Black Bear Makes Winter Home Under Connecticut Couple's Deck
As Connecticut's bear population expands, it is causing unwanted visits in some neighborhoods. Just as there are several bear sightings in the fall, it's also common to see them in the winter. One black bear has found a new home for the winter - someone's actual home. The bear has...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation
DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash. Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail...
darientimes.com
Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford
HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
