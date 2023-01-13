Chicago shooting: Man critically injured inside Roseland Dollar General, CPD says

Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a shooting inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.

CPD said just before 5:43 p.m. a 23-year-old man was inside the Dollar General in the 11000-block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot in the head and the chest.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting, nor any descriptions of a suspect. It was not immediately known if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.