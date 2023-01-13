Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: At least two people died in Georgia as violent storms moved across the state Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the fatalities at a news conference on Friday.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a tragic night,” he said, according to WSB. He identified one of those killed as a state employee who died while responding to storm damage. The other victim was identified as a 5-year-old boy who died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, WSB reported. The boy’s mother was in critical condition on Friday, according to the news station.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: Autauga County coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning that officials found another victim of Thursday’s tornado in central Alabama, raising the death toll from the storm to seven, AL.com reported.

The victims were not immediately identified. Officials with the National Weather Service were surveying the damage Friday.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill confirmed to WFSA-TV that six people were killed in the county. Hill added that more fatalities were possible, according to the television station.

“We have multiple deaths and still searching for bodies,” Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told CNN.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is “confirmed” damage in Selma.

“Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” the weather service tweeted.

Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado, according to WSFA. The sheriff’s association is working to help get inmates moved to facilities in other counties, the television station reported.

“Selma has received significant damage from the tornado. Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911. #wearetogether.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in six counties, including Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins told the AP. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Perkins said a curfew will be enforced in the city Thursday night, CNN reported. It will be in effect until Friday at dawn, the mayor said.

“If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Perkins said.

Deborah A. Brown shared a video on Facebook showing damage to a street in Selma.

A woman can be heard talking about the incident. She said she was in a tax office when the tornado hit.

“We could’ve been gone, y’all,” the woman said in the video. “We had to run for cover. We had to go run and jump in the closet.

©2022 Cox Media Group