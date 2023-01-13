Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.

