Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 9

Joseph Lamb
4d ago

I'm a Latino, I've never had issues with the cops. I have a license, registration and proof of insurance. I dress properly and have a job. How hard is it to do that?

Negative Ghost Rider
4d ago

Gotta side with the cops on this one. Having a guy run around in traffic ranting about killing rapper CeeLo and trying to hijack cars does not make for a safe society & he died 4 1/2 hours later for some other reason. If you don’t want the cops to handle this, feel free to take him home to your house and play with your kids.

