Read full article on original website
Joseph Lamb
4d ago
I'm a Latino, I've never had issues with the cops. I have a license, registration and proof of insurance. I dress properly and have a job. How hard is it to do that?
Reply(1)
3
Negative Ghost Rider
4d ago
Gotta side with the cops on this one. Having a guy run around in traffic ranting about killing rapper CeeLo and trying to hijack cars does not make for a safe society & he died 4 1/2 hours later for some other reason. If you don’t want the cops to handle this, feel free to take him home to your house and play with your kids.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?Woods HoopsLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
LAPD arrests suspect in Christmas night street takeover death that killed nursing student
LOS ANGELES - At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, the LAPD announced Monday. Guajaca was killed around...
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake
The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
2 suspects sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Macy's in Baldwin Hills, LAPD says
A search was underway for two suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy's store in Baldwin Hills, authorities said.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice
The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
Authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man to death in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
foxla.com
3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child
LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
KTLA.com
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
LA sheriff’s detective dies after medical emergency while driving
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died, crashing his vehicle in the Torrance area, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Report Shooting Victim Found Deceased at Scene
January 14, 2023 - Thr Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult. Deputies from East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue...
Comments / 9