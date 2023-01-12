POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho is hosting its first-ever Poke Fest Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the zoo, located at 2900 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello. Poke Fest comes from a Bavarian and Midwest tradition of poking your beer with a hot iron to warm and caramelize the beverage. Similar festivals are celebrated in the winter and provide a great outdoor event during the colder months. Zoo Idaho’s Poke Fest will feature beer from Off the Rails brewing and food for purchase from Palate Bistro, plus outdoor fire pits, music and more. This is a family-friendly event and a great way to check out zoo animals’ winter habits. So, enjoy walking around the zoo during the winter and learning about the zoo’s native wildlife ambassadors.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO