eastidahonews.com
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Three separate weekend incidents result in felony arrests
Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
KIVI-TV
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Post Register
Bingham County unveils new logo
A pile of potatoes and a sheaf of wheat rest at the shore of the Snake River. A buffalo gets ready for a drink as it stands at the shoreline, the river running through a wide green valley below rolling hills and towering mountains. This is the scene depicted in...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: All lanes are back open after crash in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15, where all lanes have been blocked. In a tweet on Friday at about 11 a.m., ISP said the crash was happening at milepost 87 in Bingham County in the southbound lane. It’s not...
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police say they no longer consider local woman to be missing
UPDATE The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Ms. Burroughs. We have determined that she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time. ORIGINAL STORY The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls....
Idaho State Journal
First Poke Fest at Zoo Idaho set Jan. 21
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho is hosting its first-ever Poke Fest Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the zoo, located at 2900 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello. Poke Fest comes from a Bavarian and Midwest tradition of poking your beer with a hot iron to warm and caramelize the beverage. Similar festivals are celebrated in the winter and provide a great outdoor event during the colder months. Zoo Idaho’s Poke Fest will feature beer from Off the Rails brewing and food for purchase from Palate Bistro, plus outdoor fire pits, music and more. This is a family-friendly event and a great way to check out zoo animals’ winter habits. So, enjoy walking around the zoo during the winter and learning about the zoo’s native wildlife ambassadors.
eastidahonews.com
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees
POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
