Former Stanford OL Walter Rouse flips transfer commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma
Former Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse has flipped his transfer portal commitment. Originally committed to Nebraska, he’s now heading to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter Saturday. Rouse entered the portal Dec. 15 and committed to Nebraska Jan. 11. He’s ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle transfer to hit...
Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten
A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
BREAKING: Five-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Commits to Hubert Davis, UNC
During Hubert Davis' senior season at North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels to the biggest comeback in school history, scoring 30 points to help erase a 22-point deficit and beat Wake Forest. Thirty-one years later, Davis and his staff accomplished the recruiting equivalent by securing a commitment from Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in the 2024 class.
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR, announces transfer commitment
Decoldest Crawford took to Twitter to reveal what school he will be playing for in 2023. Crawford did not play a snap for Nebraska in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. Crawford will not play for the Huskers in 2023 either, as the WR announced he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech.
4-star OLB Dylan Stephenson names his top schools
Four-star class of 2024 pass rusher Dylan Stephenson has named his top 10 schools. Stephenson is ranked as the No. 92 recruit in the junior class. The four-star is the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 16 recruit in Florida. Stephenson’s top schools are Georgia, Miami, Nebraska,...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Former Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman commits to Nebraska
MJ Sherman came to Georgia as a highly-touted recruit from Baltimore, Maryland, and he spent the past three seasons trying to earn a bigger role. Sherman ultimately decided his best bet was to go elsewhere, and on Monday, Sherman chose his next destination. Sherman’s mother Sussie Sharpe confirmed on social...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Mater Dei three-star safety Jeilani Davis quite impressed after visit to Utah
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. Utah had a number of their top 2024 targets on campus for the weekend, most of whom came from within the state but there was one out of state visitor. All are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit. After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace ...
Updated look at 2023 Penn State running back situation after Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal
Regarding the use of scholarship running backs, Penn State relied entirely upon a pair of freshmen during the final seven games of its 2022 season, including a Rose Bowl victory over Utah. That will remain the case through 2023 spring practice, as program veteran Keyvone Lee elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal Friday night.
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
