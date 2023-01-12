LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will fly through the skies at times today. Some of it will eventually accumulate!. After rounds of strong to severe storms ripped through the area on Thursday, we are now on the other side of that system. Colder air will funnel in through the day and anything falling from the sky will change over to snow. The nature of snow showers can be rather tricky. One side of town might fall under one and get some light accumulation while the other side of town gets nothing. That is exactly what I expect out there today and tonight.

