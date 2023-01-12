Read full article on original website
Henderson Police Department releases 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' schedule
Coffee With A Cop is on for 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department released its 2023 schedule for the event on Monday. According to HPD, the department's first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Redbanks assisted living facility on Kimsey Lane.
Spencer County announces the need for a new 911 communications director
In Spencer County, the sheriff's office is trying to fill an opportunity for someone who wants to join their team as a 9-1-1 communications director. General requirements include a high school diploma or G-E-D, and must be 21 years of age or older. Applications will be accepted now through January...
Victim identified in fatal Perry County Crash
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman killed in a fatal crash on Highway 237 near Sparkle Road. Authorities say the victim was identified as Carolyn Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana. According to the press release, officers responded to a serious vehicle accident on Highway...
Gibson County Jail taking precautions after positive COVID cases
Officials at the Gibson County Jail are taking safety precautions after several COVID-19 cases were identified at the facility. Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanonven says he was notified of two positive COVID-19 cases at the jail on Monday. The sheriff says the cases were investigated, and determined to be in...
Authorities say they've captured an escaped Webster County Jail inmate
An inmate who fled from custody in Webster County, Kentucky, has been recaptured, according to authorities. Police said Tuesday that 45-year-old Richard Harper was arrested after previously escaping from the Webster County Jail. The Kentucky State Police said Harper had been on the run since escaping on Sunday afternoon. The...
Webster County inmate on the run after escaping from jail, police say
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate out of Webster County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police tells us 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper is currently on the run after escaping from the Webster County Jail on Sunday. According to KSP, Harper escaped from the jail around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. They...
One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County
Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky now say that a Monday morning oil well explosion resulted in one fatality. Fire officials had originally said that one man was in critical condition after the explosion, which was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane.
Vehicle, occupied home hit by gunfire in Evansville
Police are searching for suspects in a recent shooting in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Wedeking Avenue off of North Governor Street after a shooting was reported. According to EPD, the 911 caller said they heard gunshots outside their home, and believed...
Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
A Newburgh man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say they saw a man, later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding his bicycle in the street on Lodge Avenue around 12:47 a.m. Campbell was holding a flashlight in his hand, preventing him from having both hands on his bicycle handlebars.
Warrick Humane Society planning next low-cost vaccine clinic
Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana are bringing back a high-demand event for pet owners. The Warrick Humane Society says it's holding its next Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The clinic is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later if pets are still being seen),...
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found multiple drugs and guns inside his vehicle. According to authorities, an officer was driving behind a green Dodge Ram pickup truck on Riverside Dr. on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Authorities say they discovered the vehicle's registered owner had a...
Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency
Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to HPD, the driver suffered...
USI honors veterans with their annual "Hoops for Troops" game
The University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the court on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena for their annual military appreciation game. The Student Veterans Association of USI opened up "Hoops for Troops" at 5pm with the women’s team taking on UT Martin, followed...
EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe
A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
Ticket sales begin Tuesday for Evansville's annual 'Guns & Hoses' boxing event
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for an annual boxing event in Evansville. Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, tickets will be available for the annual "Guns & Hoses" event. Reserved seating is available on all levels, with floor seats starting at $30, lower bowl at $25, and upper bowl at $15. Kids 12 and under can also get upper bowl seats for $5.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 41 in Henderson
A pedestrian-vs-vehicle incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky over the weekend has turned deadly. Police confirmed Monday that the person who was hit by a driver on Highway 41 had died from their injuries. The Henderson Police Department said the crash happened in the 2100 block of Highway 41 on...
