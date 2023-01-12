Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Hungry for dinner? These Wichita restaurants now serve it in addition to breakfast, lunch
A couple of local restaurants that have been known for their breakfasts and lunches now are offering dinner as well.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
wichitabyeb.com
Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited
It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
Dinosaurs to invade Botanica in May
Dinosaurs Around the World is set to open in mid-May and stay through mid-September.
New nonprofit helps parents in need
Shortages and high prices are no secret. After formula and children's Tylenol shortages, parents have been hit hard. That's why one local woman started a nonprofit where families can come to get whatever they need, all for free.
KAKE TV
New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
tsnews.com
Onion soup-inspired baked potatoes will have you crying with joy
There’s that famous quote from Ecclesiastes that “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”. That phrase is especially applicable when it comes to recipes, it seems. Any time I wonder if anyone has actually accomplished some weird idea, a simple Google search tends to find me a recipe to try.
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
KWCH.com
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita teenager found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Missing Wichita teenager Jada Brooks has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled home
WICHITA, KS. - A 24-year-old Wichita mother, Dekilah Sellers, is facing formal charges after an investigation revealed that she left her three children home alone just days before Christmas. This week, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge set Sellers' bond at $25,000 for the three counts of aggravated child endangering.
Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January
Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants, lodging establishments and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Dec. 25-31. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 9, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their...
2-year-old shoots mom in the foot
It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning in the 1200 block of North Lorraine.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
