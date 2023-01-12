Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

Read full article on original website
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
fox7austin.com
Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company
A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
Additional streets in Old Settlers Park may be added to 25 mph speed zone
T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way and Sports Capital Crossing may have some new signage coming their way to guide drivers. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way and Sports Capital Crossing may have some new signage coming their way to guide drivers. Round Rock officials gave the first of...
Round Rock City Council to consider agreements with WilCo to fund road projects
An agreement to partially fund the extension of East Old Settlers Boulevard will be considered by the Round Rock City Council Jan. 12. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County to bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock will be considered by City Council Jan. 12.
Electric vehicle chargers installed at new Round Rock Public Library garage ahead of Jan. 28 opening
Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. The city of Round Rock announced Jan....
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
Cedar Park Council Member Kevin Harris appointed to Capital Area Council Of Governments General Assembly
Council Member Mel Kirkland previously resigned from his seat on CAPCOG, allowing Council Member Kevin Harris to fill in. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council appointed Council Member Kevin Harris to the Capital Area Council Of Governments, or CAPCOG, General Assembly, at its Jan. 12 meeting. Governed by local...
