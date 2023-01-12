Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.

