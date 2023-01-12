Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
theScore
Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are making lengthy winning streaks an annual occurrence. Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 win over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Memphis set...
theScore
Posters galore: Ranking the 10 best dunks of Ja Morant's career
With numerous posters over helpless defenders and raucous transition jams, the NBA has found the current face of the slam dunk - Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Morant has now dunked against every team in the league after Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, according to Synergy's Todd Whitehead. He's detonated 18 times against the division-rival San Antonio Spurs, his highest total against any opponent.
theScore
NBA MVP Rankings: Luka, KD look to thwart Jokic's 3-peat chase
As we enter the second half of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the fog around the MVP field is clearing, and familiar names are leading the charge. Here are the top 10 players in the running for the prestigious prize. 10. LeBron James, Lakers. Previous ranking: Unranked. Think the Los Angeles...
theScore
Report: Spurs' Poeltl gaining significant interest from Raptors, Celtics
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is gaining significant interest from the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Austrian big man apparently declined a four-year, $58-million contract extension from the Spurs prior to the campaign, Charania adds. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
theScore
Kerr likens Curry to Jordan: Fans cheering for him 'no matter where we go'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared superstar Steph Curry to former teammate Michael Jordan when it comes to how fans react to their performances on the road. "He's the modern M.J.," Kerr said Monday after the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards. "He transcends the game, he elicits an emotion from people because he's so awe inspiring with his play that no matter where we go, there are people who are cheering for him and can't wait to see him perform."
theScore
Report: Sun trading 2021 MVP Jones to Liberty in 3-team blockbuster
The Connecticut Sun are trading Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, to the New York Liberty, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Dallas Wings are also reportedly part of a three-team deal. The Liberty will receive Jones and Kayla Thornton; the Sun will add Rebecca Allen, Tyasha Harris, and New York's sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft; Dallas will acquire two-time All-Star Natasha Howard and the rights to Crystal Dangerfield, according to Philippou.
theScore
LeBron becomes 2nd player to reach 38K career points in loss to 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James eclipsed the 38,000-point mark for his career Sunday, accomplishing the feat on a first-quarter jumper from the top of the key against the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to crack the milestone in NBA history. With...
theScore
Houston, Kansas stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on...
theScore
Luka declines to rank LeBron: 'I just enjoy great basketball players'
LeBron James' ranking among the all-time greatest NBA players continues to be a popular topic, but Luka Doncic isn't interested in taking part in the discussion. When asked Friday where he would rank the Los Angeles Lakers star, Doncic declined to provide an answer. "I'm not doing the rankings stuff,...
theScore
Herbert says Chargers 'believe' in Staley despite playoff collapse
Quarterback Justin Herbert showed support for head coach Brandon Staley despite the Los Angeles Chargers' epic collapse in Saturday's wild-card game. "We believe in coach Staley. We believe in the front office," Herbert said Sunday, according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. He added, "Everyone would be lucky to have...
theScore
Curry's big 4th quarter leads Warriors past Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steph Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists...
theScore
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
theScore
Cuban unhappy with fan's Luka mural: 'It's disrespectful'
A new mural in Dallas has drawn the ire of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The mural, painted by artist Preston Pannek in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, depicts Mavericks star Luka Doncic holding a sign reading "Please send help." Several of Doncic's recent stat lines also appear on the mural. Cuban...
theScore
Bengals' Jonah Williams suffers dislocated kneecap, considered week-to-week
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left kneecap in Sunday's wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens and is considered week-to-week, head coach Zac Taylor said Monday, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. "Hard to tell," Taylor said when asked if Williams will be available for the divisional...
theScore
USC's Addison declares for 2023 NFL Draft
USC receiver Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of Monday's deadline. Addison is widely expected to be a first-round pick and is in contention to be the first wideout selected in April. Addison won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver after producing...
theScore
Source: Chargers leaning toward retaining Staley
The Los Angeles Chargers are strongly considering keeping head coach Brandon Staley, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Staley, 40, is expected to meet with ownership in the near future, according to Schultz. He's currently earning close to $4 million per season. The Chargers continue to have ongoing...
theScore
Lawrence leads Jags back from 27-0 deficit to stun Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes...
theScore
Blackhawks' Toews: Maybe change for team, myself isn't 'such a bad thing'
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is aware that he might not be in the Windy City for much longer, but he acknowledges that a change might not be the worst thing for all parties involved. "It's still a difficult question to answer 'cause there's a part of myself that still...
theScore
Dolphins' McDaniel: Costly delay of game due to mistaken belief we had 1st down
The Miami Dolphins almost pulled off an incredible upset over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's wild-card matchup, but communication issues on the offense stymied their efforts throughout the contest. A delay-of-game penalty on a critical fourth-and-1 play in the final minutes proved particularly damaging. Miami failed to convert after being...
theScore
Jones stars as Giants take down Vikings, advance to face Eagles
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience. The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game. Jones passed for 301 yards and...
Comments / 0