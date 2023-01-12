Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared superstar Steph Curry to former teammate Michael Jordan when it comes to how fans react to their performances on the road. "He's the modern M.J.," Kerr said Monday after the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards. "He transcends the game, he elicits an emotion from people because he's so awe inspiring with his play that no matter where we go, there are people who are cheering for him and can't wait to see him perform."

