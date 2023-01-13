ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’

Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
U of M Announces Plans For Billion Dollar Hospital

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The University of Minnesota today announced plans for the eventual development of a new billion-dollar-plus "state-of-the-art medical center" on the east bank of the Twin Cities campus. The long-range project is one of the five key points of what the U of M terms the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Dead, Two Injured in Minneapolis Triple Shooting

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday evening. A statement from police says officers were at the scene of a vehicle crash at a north Minneapolis intersection when they heard gunshots ring out around 8:20 p.m. Officers went to the area of the gunshots and found a man and woman in an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!

We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Vikings Exit NFL Play Offs in First Round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
