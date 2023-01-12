Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?Woods HoopsLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Luke Kennard (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kennard will miss a fifth straight game as he recovers from a calf strain. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his 29 appearances this season.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) not listed for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to play Monday in the team's game against teh Atlanta Hawks. Herro has missed the last couple games due to Achilles soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which could send Max Strus back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Markkanen's status for the second half of Utah's back-to-back is now in question with a hip contusion. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to see more minutes if Markkanen is inactive on Saturday. Markkanen's current projection...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
Comments / 0