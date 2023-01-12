ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Took Important Trip Today

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting a new contract. Additionally, there have been some rumblings about him potentially leaving for the NFL. While a deal hasn't been finalized, it doesn't seem like Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor anytime soon. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a rough season. After getting paid a huge contract, his stats were down, his team didn’t make the playoffs, he got injured, and his head coach was fired. It’s not the way Murray wanted to end his season. So where does the blame lie? One of his teammates thinks Read more... The post Kyler Murray slammed by Cardinals teammate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Stetson Bennett's Shirt At Georgia's Title Parade Is Going Viral

Stetson Bennett's college football career is over. But he's still got a bit more time to enjoy being the toast of the town in Athens, Georgia. Bennett, who was named the MVP of Georgia's 65-7 beatdown of TCU on Monday, has been making the rounds since his six-touchdown performance, appearing on ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst

The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination

Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State misses on another transfer wide receiver

Things may be going well for Penn State on the recruiting trail, but the attempts to land a veteran wide receiver out of the transfer portal are hitting a bit of a snag for James Franklin and his staff. After seeing NC State transfer Devin Carter change up his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia, Penn State has now come up short on the attempt to secure a transfer receiver from Bowling Green. Tyrone Broden made a visit to Penn State a week ago to see if it would be the best possible fit for him out of the transfer...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

