FRESNO, Calif. – For the first time this season, Fresno State dropped a game when holding a halftime lead, seeing a five-point lead turn into a 68-58 defeat to Utah State on Monday evening at the Save Mart Center. While the Bulldogs shot 32.2 percent in the second half, slightly below its mark for the game, the Aggies connected at a 52.0 percent clip during final 20 minutes during the 15-point turnaround.

