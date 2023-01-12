Read full article on original website
Lynch: The Saudis are dodging a U.S. court, and the impact on LIV Golf could be huge
Positives aren’t plentiful in Greg Norman’s world these days, unless you count the commensurate savings in Kool-Aid orders every time another of his hapless executives bolts for the exit. The LIV Golf schedule remains incomplete just weeks ahead of its start, no new star player signings have materialized, and the offseason brought none of the promised trading frenzy between teams. And those aren’t even the most pressing issues that imperil LIV’s long-term viability.
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
Afghan man who lost relatives in British airstrike calls for Prince Harry to be 'put on trial'
An Afgan man whose relatives were killed in a British airstrike in 2011 has called for the Duke of Sussex to be “put on trial” after he admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters while on tour in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdullah told Sky News that Afghan people “should get compensation for [their] losses.”“We lost our house, our life, and family members,” he said.In an extract from his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry described the 25 enemy fighters he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Fierce beauty: Ukraine to battle Russia for Miss Universe title
The next battlefield will be at a beauty pageant. Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko, who will be representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on Jan. 14, unveiled her look for the contest’s National Costume competition: a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The Warrior of Light costume “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” read Apanasenko’s caption on Instagram. “Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.” The outfit — complete with weapon and body armor — sends the message that Apanasenko “carries light through the darkness that came to our...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League in TV deal talks with surprise network
LIV Golf captured the golf world's attention in 2022, but mainly for what was happening off the course. There were just so many different storylines that were developing. First we had Phil Mickelson. Where had he gone for three months? Was his career over?. Now he's back and this week...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour player REFUSED Saudi International release
PGA Tour player Jhonattan Vegas was reportedly denied a waiver to participate in the forthcoming Saudi International. According to Handicap54, Vegas had asked to compete in the event that is now under the banner of the Asian Tour. The Venezuelan has played in the previous two editions of the Saudi...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
What Comes Next for the ‘Diamond and Silk’ Media Empire?
Ineitha Lynette Hardaway—better known as “Diamond” from the pro-Trump broadcasting duo “Diamond and Silk”—passed away this week, leaving the future of the pair’s popular act in limbo.In this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill speculate on what comes next for “Silk”—who was never really the group’s frontman, so to speak.“Their whole schtick was that Diamond would talk a lot, and then Silk was always there to say, ‘Yep, mm-hmm, Tell it Diamond,’” Sommer said. “Diamond was kind of the main talker.”Enter Roger Stone—right wing operative and self-described “dirty trickster”—who within an hour of Diamond’s death...
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
tennisuptodate.com
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour pro takes advantage of golf rule then hits 60-yard SLINGER
PGA Tour pro Chris Kirk took advantage of a unique golf rule during the third round of the Sony Open. Kirk, 37, was playing hole No. 9 at Waialae Country Club. It is a par-5 measuring at 509 yards. On Friday, Jordan Spieth carded a wild bogey on this hole...
'I'm not a model. I'm an athlete and people should focus more on my athleticism rather than my clothes'
Don't be surprised if we hear more about Muslim women in sports this year.
