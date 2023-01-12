Virginia hospitals and health systems provided $3.1 billion in community support to the Commonwealth in 2021 and generated more than $60 billion in positive economic activity across the state, according to the newly released 2023 Annual Report on Community Benefit from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). At the same time, many Virginia hospitals, including several serving rural communities, continue to face significant financial challenges, as is chronicled in the 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report. Even during a global pandemic and the resulting financial fallout for health care providers, Virginia hospitals continued to serve as essential providers of health care services and economic anchors for communities throughout the Commonwealth. Among other items, that includes:

2 DAYS AGO