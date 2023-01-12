Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy
Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
royalexaminer.com
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 1, delivering for all Virginians
As we flip the calendars to a new year, my colleagues and I in the General Assembly have returned to Richmond to build on the past year’s momentum and deliver real results that make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. While the session is...
WJLA
Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
Why is the price of wine going up? What Virginia vineyards are facing
Virginia ranks in the Top Ten nationally in wine production, and wine industry experts say the commonwealth's reputation as a wine producer is on the rise.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here.
Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin nixed Virginia bid for Ford battery plant because of Chinese concerns; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin halted Virginia’s efforts to recruit Ford battery plant out of fears it would be operated by Chinese company. — Virginia Mercury. Does an election denier now oversee Roanoke’s elections? —...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Rural Hospital Report
Virginia hospitals and health systems provided $3.1 billion in community support to the Commonwealth in 2021 and generated more than $60 billion in positive economic activity across the state, according to the newly released 2023 Annual Report on Community Benefit from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA). At the same time, many Virginia hospitals, including several serving rural communities, continue to face significant financial challenges, as is chronicled in the 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report. Even during a global pandemic and the resulting financial fallout for health care providers, Virginia hospitals continued to serve as essential providers of health care services and economic anchors for communities throughout the Commonwealth. Among other items, that includes:
whro.org
Recycling in Virginia needs help, task force tells lawmakers
Kristi Rines often hears from Virginia Beach residents who are confused about what to recycle. As the city’s recycling coordinator, people come to her asking about all sorts of items, many of them plastic. “They’ll be like, ‘well what about egg cartons?’ And I say no,” Rines said. “And...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
NBC12
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Virginia bill would allow police chiefs to impose curfews
A Republican is proposing to allow Virginia localities to authorize law enforcement chiefs to set curfews during civil unrest when there is "a clear and present danger," with violators facing up to a year in jail.
