Georgia TE Darnell Washington declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of the best tight ends in college football is making the early jump to the next level.

Georgia’s Darnell Washington is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Thursday.

An imposing offensive weapon with a rare combination of size, athleticism and versatility, Washington’s massive frame and catch radius make him a quarterback’s dream as a pass-catcher. He also puts that size to good use as a blocker, with plenty of experience helping out the ground game in Georgia’s physical offensive scheme.

Don’t be surprised if Washington dominates at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, and flies up the draft board into the first round.