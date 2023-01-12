Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
CF Industries Signs MOU with JERA for Supply of up to 500,000 Metric Tonnes Per Year of Clean Ammonia
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world’s largest producer of ammonia, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), Japan’s largest energy generator, regarding the supply of up to 500,000 metric tonnes per year of clean ammonia beginning in 2027. The execution of the MOU is the result of a supplier comparison and evaluation process for the procurement of clean ammonia that JERA initiated in February 2022 for the world’s first commercial scale ammonia co-firing operations.
Woonsocket Call
Technip Energies Awarded an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project in the UAE
Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) – as leader of a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV) – has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the Onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The PCSA...
Woonsocket Call
Matt Tormollen Announced as New CEO of Energy Sales & Risk Management Software Company, POWWR
NEWTOWN, Conn. - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) POWWR, a leading B2B energy SaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Tormollen as its new CEO. Tormollen will guide the organization in its mission to create solutions for a sustainable energy marketplace by empowering energy suppliers and brokers to grow their businesses and minimize risks through transparent, connected journeys.
Woonsocket Call
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Woonsocket Call
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Woonsocket Call
DataStream Live in Canada and Expands ATM Management Solutions in the United States
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Passport Technology Inc. (Passport), the fastest-growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce DataStream®, Passport's proprietary ATM Management and Access Solution, is now live in Canada across multiple customers and has expanded customer enablement in the United States.
Woonsocket Call
News UK seeks to acquire MarkMeets subsidiary brands in 11.2m takeover
MarkMeets, a UK-based media conglomerate, is in talks to sell five of its key brands to a consortium of investors led by London-based News Group in a deal worth up to £11.2 million. London, United Kingdom, 15th Jan 2023 – News UK has expressed preliminary interest in several of...
Woonsocket Call
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Woonsocket Call
Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / As per the reports published by FMI, the global air brake system market is estimated at US$ 2,108.8 Million. The market value of the air brake system is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,003.5 Billion by the year 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. A historical market valuation of US$ 2,025.7 Million has been recorded by the Experts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.
Woonsocket Call
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Woonsocket Call
CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV
If you purchased Torrid securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Torrid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9874 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call
QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q4 and Full-Year Results 2022 and Hold Webcast
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Press release date / time: Tuesday, February 7, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time. Conference call date / time: Wednesday, February...
Woonsocket Call
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
Woonsocket Call
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784...
Woonsocket Call
Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Global Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics, Computing and 5G Bolsters Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is expected to reach USD 1,617.53 million by the end of this year and is...
Woonsocket Call
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
Woonsocket Call
Transdermal Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Antares Pharma, Bayer, Durect, Iontera, Novartis & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Transdermal Drug Delivery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $131.2 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transdermal Drug Delivery estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Motorcycle Navigation System Industry is Projected to Reach $478.9 Million by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motorcycle Navigation System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Motorcycle Navigation System estimated at US$354.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$478.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Comments / 0