Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart are reportedly dating and honestly, Gomez seems happier than ever. News comes as a result of Us Weekly, who obtained the knowledge from an insider. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source explained, adding that the pair have been “very casual and low-key.” They’ve reportedly been “having a lot of fun together, going bowling and to the movies” and Gomez seems to be “so affectionate” and unable to keep her hands off Taggart, the source adds.

6 HOURS AGO