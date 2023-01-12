Read full article on original website
Damson Idris Responds To ‘Miserable People’ Trolling Him Since Going Public With Lori Harvey Relationship
Damson Idris was clearly very excited to go public with his new relationship, but fans can't help but troll him for not knowing how to act.
Frank Ocean Teases New Album Through Cryptic Merch Poster
Once again, fans think that Frank Ocean might be about to drop a new project but this time — it seems more likely than ever. The artist, as he often does, appears to have teased his new project through a cryptic clue hidden in his latest merchandise drop. Though...
Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Bianca Censori
News that Kanye West reportedly married YEEZY employee Bianca Censori broke last week, and while many of us expected that his former partner, Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t be best pleased, it appears that there’s more to the story than we thought. According to an insider speaking to Page Six,...
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles in celebration of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, spotlighting the top names in television and film over the past year. The White Lotus actor Aubrey Plaza seems to have welcomed her new fashion era with a Louis Vuitton gown...
Here's How BLACKPINK's Jennie Styled the New AMBUSH® Bunny Balaclava
BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated her 27th birthday in style, as she posed for a couple of sweet photos wearing a fluffy pink Bunny Balaclava from AMBUSH®. The new balaclavas dropped for Lunar New Year, and arrived in baby pink and soft grey, with the latter still awaiting an official release date. The balaclava arrives in a soft polyamide and polyester fabric blend, complete with plush bunny ears in a bid to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers frontman Drew Taggart are reportedly dating and honestly, Gomez seems happier than ever. News comes as a result of Us Weekly, who obtained the knowledge from an insider. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the source explained, adding that the pair have been “very casual and low-key.” They’ve reportedly been “having a lot of fun together, going bowling and to the movies” and Gomez seems to be “so affectionate” and unable to keep her hands off Taggart, the source adds.
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
