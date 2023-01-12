Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Matt Tormollen Announced as New CEO of Energy Sales & Risk Management Software Company, POWWR
NEWTOWN, Conn. - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) POWWR, a leading B2B energy SaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Tormollen as its new CEO. Tormollen will guide the organization in its mission to create solutions for a sustainable energy marketplace by empowering energy suppliers and brokers to grow their businesses and minimize risks through transparent, connected journeys.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers
Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”. First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE. Ask & Answer allows designers,...
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Yunus Emre Kelkitli explained the Goals and features of the Wofret Application.
Wofret is a package delivery and service application that aims to revolutionize the way we receive and send packages. Developed and managed by Yunus Emre Kelkitli, the Wofret app is designed to make package delivery more convenient, efficient and reliable for users. In today's fast-paced world, people are always on...
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
2023 Omnichannel Experience Index from Incisiv, Blue Yonder and Microsoft Reveals 93% of all Shopping Journeys Now Start Online
Several major retailers recognized as “Leaders” in annual report. Incisiv, in collaboration with Blue Yonder and Microsoft, today released the 2023 Omnichannel Experience Index, assessing top retailers' omni-channel capabilities and experiences across four key areas: Inventory Visibility, Frictionless Fulfillment, Cost and Payments, and 360-Degree Service. The index found...
Mixbook Appoints New CMO, Benjamin De Castro, Rounding Out its First-Class Executive Leadership Team
Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand offering up the largest selection of designs for unrivaled creativity, today announced the appointment of Benjamin De Castro as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, De Castro will lead all global marketing efforts for Mixbook, helping shape the company’s marketing strategy to drive effective brand reach, partnerships, acquisition and customer engagement.
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
DataStream Live in Canada and Expands ATM Management Solutions in the United States
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Passport Technology Inc. (Passport), the fastest-growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce DataStream®, Passport's proprietary ATM Management and Access Solution, is now live in Canada across multiple customers and has expanded customer enablement in the United States.
News UK seeks to acquire MarkMeets subsidiary brands in 11.2m takeover
MarkMeets, a UK-based media conglomerate, is in talks to sell five of its key brands to a consortium of investors led by London-based News Group in a deal worth up to £11.2 million. London, United Kingdom, 15th Jan 2023 – News UK has expressed preliminary interest in several of...
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
How Technology Will Transform Shopping in 2023 and Beyond
SPONSORED CONTENT -- (StatePoint) Above all, consumers value convenience, speed and good deals, according to new research by Sensormatic Solutions, and they can expect retailers to deliver these benefits in 2023. In the recent survey, respondents cited stocked shelves (64%), quick and easy checkouts (63%), and discounts or sales (63%)...
