Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Matt Tormollen Announced as New CEO of Energy Sales & Risk Management Software Company, POWWR
NEWTOWN, Conn. - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) POWWR, a leading B2B energy SaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Tormollen as its new CEO. Tormollen will guide the organization in its mission to create solutions for a sustainable energy marketplace by empowering energy suppliers and brokers to grow their businesses and minimize risks through transparent, connected journeys.
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
Global Cell Harvester Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Esco Micro, Sartorius, Cox Scientific and Pall Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Harvester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Displacement Collector, Therapy Collector), By Modality (Automated, Manual, Auto-trap), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell harvester market is...
Medical Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Aesthetic Procedures Worldwide Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Medical aesthetic devices are medical devices used to improve appearance. These devices are used to address...
Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / As per the reports published by FMI, the global air brake system market is estimated at US$ 2,108.8 Million. The market value of the air brake system is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,003.5 Billion by the year 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. A historical market valuation of US$ 2,025.7 Million has been recorded by the Experts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
Everstream Analytics, Kearney, and the World Economic Forum Launch Global Value Chain Barometer to Increase Supply Chain Resilience, Agility, and Sustainability
Collaboration Provides Monthly Predictive Outlook on Global Geopolitical, Technological, and Climate Risk Megatrends to Shape the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced today that its proprietary data is featured in the World Economic Forum’s Value Chain Barometer...
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Legacy Suite Launches First Commercial, Showcasing Its Role in Digital Asset Preservation
NEW YORK - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Legacy Suite, a leading provider of digital asset preservation services, announces the airing of its first commercial, which premiered on Jan. 3, 2023. The commercial draws attention to the over $140 billion in digital assets projected to be lost yearly, with billions more lost in unclaimed assets, according to a 2021 New York Times article.
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The Worldwide Motorcycle Navigation System Industry is Projected to Reach $478.9 Million by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motorcycle Navigation System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Motorcycle Navigation System estimated at US$354.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$478.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
World-Class Luminaries Share Predictions for 2023
Expert Predictions For 2023 From World-Class Change-Makers. 2022 is a wrap! It is time to welcome the endless possibilities of 2023. Founder, Editor in Chief, Media and News Publisher of MSP News Global, Mark Stephen Pooler, believes in starting each year with strength and positivity and focusing on all of the love, abundance, and beauty that the world provides despite the typical ups and downs. For years, Mark has practiced remaining in a state of gratitude to continue a life of progress, and he is a huge proponent of seeking out the positive in any situation. Once again, as a guide for navigating into the New Year, Mark has hand selected some of the world’s most well-known changemakers to share their secrets for drawing in positive energy and to hear their predictions for 2023.
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
