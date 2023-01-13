Generation Hemp to change name to Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises as it unveils new strategic direction

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
Woonsocket Call
Hanshow Unveils New Generation Protocol and Four-Color ESL at NRF 2023
Hanshow participated in the 2023 National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest retail event in the world. At this year’s NRF Exhibition Booth, Hanshow unveiled a new generation protocol high-density low-power cellular network (HiLPC) and four-color Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). Hanshow has strengthened the operability of both its hardware and software and now provides more advanced solutions and services for the digital upgrading of retail industry customers.
Woonsocket Call
Matt Tormollen Announced as New CEO of Energy Sales & Risk Management Software Company, POWWR
NEWTOWN, Conn. - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) POWWR, a leading B2B energy SaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Tormollen as its new CEO. Tormollen will guide the organization in its mission to create solutions for a sustainable energy marketplace by empowering energy suppliers and brokers to grow their businesses and minimize risks through transparent, connected journeys.
Woonsocket Call
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Woonsocket Call
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Woonsocket Call
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
Woonsocket Call
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Woonsocket Call
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
Woonsocket Call
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Woonsocket Call
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Woonsocket Call
Everstream Analytics, Kearney, and the World Economic Forum Launch Global Value Chain Barometer to Increase Supply Chain Resilience, Agility, and Sustainability
Collaboration Provides Monthly Predictive Outlook on Global Geopolitical, Technological, and Climate Risk Megatrends to Shape the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced today that its proprietary data is featured in the World Economic Forum’s Value Chain Barometer...
Woonsocket Call
Mixbook Appoints New CMO, Benjamin De Castro, Rounding Out its First-Class Executive Leadership Team
Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand offering up the largest selection of designs for unrivaled creativity, today announced the appointment of Benjamin De Castro as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, De Castro will lead all global marketing efforts for Mixbook, helping shape the company’s marketing strategy to drive effective brand reach, partnerships, acquisition and customer engagement.
Woonsocket Call
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
Woonsocket Call
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Woonsocket Call
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Woonsocket Call
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
Woonsocket Call
The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea - Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open
Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023. The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host.
Woonsocket Call
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
Woonsocket Call
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Woonsocket Call
First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers
Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”. First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE. Ask & Answer allows designers,...
Comments / 0