THE CEDAR KEY WOMAN’S CLUB IS BUSY SUPPORTING ITS COMMUNITY!. A check was presented to Jennie Pinto of the Cedar Key Community Relief Fund by Eileen Senecal and Teresa Stevens. This money is designated to help buy gas cards for needy local residents, who are regularly having to make the long trip to Gainesville to obtain required medical procedures such as chemotherapy or radiation.

CEDAR KEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO