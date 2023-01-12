ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

CEDAR KEY ELETIONS NOTICE, IMPORTANT DATES

On April 4, 2023, from 7 am to 7 pm. on April 25, 2023, 7 am to 7 pm. THREE CITY COMMISSION SEATS, each for a two-year term, will be on the ballot. Incumbents are Heath Davis, Sue Colson, and Jim Wortham. TWO CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONER SEATS,...
WOMN'S CLUB SUPPORTS COMMUNITY

THE CEDAR KEY WOMAN’S CLUB IS BUSY SUPPORTING ITS COMMUNITY!. A check was presented to Jennie Pinto of the Cedar Key Community Relief Fund by Eileen Senecal and Teresa Stevens. This money is designated to help buy gas cards for needy local residents, who are regularly having to make the long trip to Gainesville to obtain required medical procedures such as chemotherapy or radiation.
CCF NURSING OPPORTUNITY

The College of Central Florida has received $17 million to expand its nursing program, including a $6.7 million Linking Industry to Nursing Education grant funded by the Florida Legislature and a $10.3 million commitment from the Citrus County Hospital Board. The LINE Fund was created in 2022 by the Florida Legislature to alleviate the statewide nursing shortage by providing matching funds for nursing education programs that partner with health care providers.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

