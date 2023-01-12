ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goairforcefalcons.com

Marcell McCreary Earns Mountain West Freshman Of The Week Honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Marcell McCreary of Air Force men's basketball earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors, announced today by the conference office. Air Force has earned six MW Freshman of the Week honors total by three players so far this season. McCreary averaged 19.5 points and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Claim Season Sweep of San Jose State

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It was the underclassmen who showed out on Monday night for the Air Force women's basketball team, as the Falcons defeated San Jose State, 77-70. Reigning Mountain West Freshman of the WeekMilahnie Perry led Air Force in scoring for the third-straight game, posting 21 points on 8-14 from the field. Sophomore Jo Huntimer followed up with a career-high 16 points on 5-8 and 5-6 from the free-throw line.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Basketball Seeks Seventh Home Win Hosting San Jose State

Air Force (8-10, 3-3 MW) versus San Jose State (2-15, 0-6 MW) Clune Arena | USAFA, Colo. Watch- Mountain West Network | 740 KVOR | Live Stats. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Hosting its third game in six days at Clune Arena, the Air Force women's basketball team looks to close out its home stretch with back-to-back wins, hosting San Jose State on Monday.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Cameron Harris Named MW Athlete of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a strong performance in the 60-meter hurdles at last week's Potts Indoor Invitational, Air Force senior Cameron Harris was selected as the Mountain West Athlete of the Week by the conference office this afternoon (Jan. 17). It is the first career honor for the Brighton, Colo., native.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

No. 28 Falcon Wrestling rolls past CSU Bakersfield, 30-9

USAF ACADEMY – Air Force won seven of 10 bouts to outscore CSU Bakersfield, 30-9, Sunday afternoon in Clune Arena. The Falcons improve to 4-1 on the season while the Roadrunners drop to 0-3. The Falcons were led byNoah Blake and No. 7 Wyatt Hendrickson who recorded falls in their respective bouts. Giano Petrucelli (165) and Calvin Sund (197) put up bonus points with a major decision and a technical fall, respectively.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons fall to Holy Cross, 4-1

WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross scored two power-play goals in the first period and held off Air Force for a 4-1 win in an Atlantic Hockey game Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass. Air Force (6-14-2, 2-9-1 AHA) was called for five penalties in the...
WORCESTER, MA

