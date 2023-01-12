U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It was the underclassmen who showed out on Monday night for the Air Force women's basketball team, as the Falcons defeated San Jose State, 77-70. Reigning Mountain West Freshman of the WeekMilahnie Perry led Air Force in scoring for the third-straight game, posting 21 points on 8-14 from the field. Sophomore Jo Huntimer followed up with a career-high 16 points on 5-8 and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO