Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park at Sandspit Road due to emergency beach nourishment operations. Operations began on January 11 and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Work will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately the first ten days. This will help to complete the process sooner, protect the communities below impacted basins and minimize beach closures. Large rocks and debris from basins below the Cave and Thomas Fire burn areas will be sorted from the basin material before it is transferred to the beach.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO