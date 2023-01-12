Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Two Kayakers Rescued Off Isla Vista
Two men in one kayak were rescued from rough seas on Monday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department deployed water rescue teams off Del Playa Drive between Camino Quarto and Camino Del Sur. The kayak carrying two college-aged men had flipped in the over-head storm surf...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Museum of Contemporary Art to Reopen in Santa Barbara
The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) is set to reopen next Sunday after shutting down in August. Five months ago, MCASB announced its plan to close permanently due to financial struggles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are honored to have been able to serve thousands...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Articles From : operasb
Noah’s Flood (Noyes Fludde) A co-production of the Santa Barbara Youth Opera and the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. Benjamin Britten’s “Noyes Fludde” (Noah’s Flood) – a one act opera with community participation. Erin McKibben – SB Youth Opera Music Director. Kostis Protopapas –...
Santa Barbara Edhat
GOLETA BEACH PARK CLOSED DUE TO LOCAL STORM EMERGENCY
Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park at Sandspit Road due to emergency beach nourishment operations. Operations began on January 11 and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Work will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately the first ten days. This will help to complete the process sooner, protect the communities below impacted basins and minimize beach closures. Large rocks and debris from basins below the Cave and Thomas Fire burn areas will be sorted from the basin material before it is transferred to the beach.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Opera SB Receives National Endowment for the Arts Grant
Opera Santa Barbara is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000. This grant will support our next opera, Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo’s, An American Dream, at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, February 18. The grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Toward Harmony and Equality
Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hazards of Swift Water
With heavy rains from recent storms, the creeks and rivers of Santa Barbara County are flowing at a high level. While our creeks often appear tranquil, they carry a deadly force. Don’t underestimate the power of moving water that can cause injuries and deaths. Be prepared and aware. Moving...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Water to be Released from Lake Cachuma
Officials scheduled water releases of Lake Cachuma Saturday morning before the next storm hit the area. Santa Barbara County's rainfall and reservoir summary from Friday morning showed the Cachuma Reservoir at 86.3% full and on Friday afternoon County Public Works reported it's at 87% capacity. It's the first time in...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Santa Barbara County Schools Named California Distinguished Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that five Santa Barbara County elementary schools have been named 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education (CDE). The Distinguished Schools program returned this year, after a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, only elementary schools were eligible in California. Awardees will hold the title for two years.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees Appoints New Member to Replace Capps
Santa Barbara Unified’s Board of Trustees appointed William Banning to fill a vacant seat during a Special Meeting Thursday. Mr. Banning was sworn in after the board unanimously voted to appoint him. The newly appointed Trustee will take a seat on the board at the January 24 meeting. Two...
