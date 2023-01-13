Read full article on original website
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
High school wrestling: Two Vikings win titles in Louisiana Classic; Ernie Perry III makes history
Airline senior Ernie Perry III made history at the 50th Louisiana Classic tournament Saturday. Perry won the 126-pound weight class, becoming the first wrestler in the event’s history to win titles in four different classes. He’s also only the third four-time champion. The Louisiana Classic is the most...
Newest members of Haughton High School Football recognized at banquet
The three most recent inductees into the Haughton High School Football Hall of Fame were recognized at Haughton’s banquet Sunday. They are David Grappe, Rocky French and Bobby Strogen. Grappe is a member of the Class of 1979. A defensive end, he was named the MVP of the Class...
Scholarships, breakfast served up at annual MLK event in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A tasty breakfast, and some scholarships were handed out Monday morning in downtown Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee held it's annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast to celebrate MLK Day. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields was the keynote speaker for the event. The krewe also recognized area...
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
Public reception on Sunday to honor former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family gathered today in Texas for a private funeral to honor former Shreveport mayor, Hazel Beard. A public reception is planned for Sunday in in Shreveport from 2-4:00 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. It's located at 2500 Southside Drive. Beard died last month at the...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s connection to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fifty years ago, a single gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside his room on April 4, 1968, surrounded by other civil rights leaders. As the nation reflects on this...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
Shooting after shooting, teens either pulling triggers or finding themselves in crosshairs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It no doubt has been a violent and deadly start to 2023 in the City of Shreveport. KSLA News 12 has covered shootings in the city almost every day so far in the new year. You’ve seen the crime scene video on our newscasts and...
Search continues for man who bolted from Greenwood police while in handcuffs
GREENWOOD, La. - A man escaped custody while wearing handcuffs Monday afternoon in greenwood. Police say man was arrested for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, on Beebe Drive. He was last seen running westbound on Tanya Drive near Phillips Street. If you see him, call 911.
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
