Minden, LA

ktalnews.com

Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Scholarships, breakfast served up at annual MLK event in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A tasty breakfast, and some scholarships were handed out Monday morning in downtown Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee held it's annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast to celebrate MLK Day. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields was the keynote speaker for the event. The krewe also recognized area...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. All...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
peaceful prospects

Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Coroner identifies man shot during altercation

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s connection to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fifty years ago, a single gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside his room on April 4, 1968, surrounded by other civil rights leaders. As the nation reflects on this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
SHREVEPORT, LA

