WGNtv.com
CPD: Burglary alert issued after phony home repair visits targeting elderly
CHICAGO — A community alert was issued after several ruse burglaries last year on the Northwest Side. In each incident, one suspect approaches an elderly person and engages them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, another suspect enters the home and steals jewelry and...
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
WGNtv.com
What is the Chicago’s longest stretch of below-zero days?
I remember going to school in the late 1970s and early 80s with below-zero temperatures day after day. What is the city’s longest stretch of below-zero days?. Chicago’s longest string of below days is 10, logged more than a century ago in January 1912, the city’s second-coldest month on record. It averaged 11.9 degrees, second only to January 1977, which averaged 10.1 degrees. The prolonged run of subzero days began Jan. 4, with a low of minus-6, and continued through Jan. 13, when the low was one-below zero. The lowest temperature during the cold wave was minus-16 on Jan. 7, and the coldest day was Jan. 5, with a high of minus-5 and a low of minus-10. The city has also shivered through two three-day strings, in which the mercury never even reached zero, remaining below zero throughout the day: Dec. 23 to 25, 1983, and Jan. 21 to 23, 1883.
WGNtv.com
Paws Chicago of the week: Meet Riso!
Brace yourself. This might just be our sweetest boy from Paws Chicago. Meet Riso!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGNtv.com
19-year-old motorcyclist struck by 3 vehicles, killed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after he was struck by a total of three vehicles. Just after 5:15 p.m., authorities responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road on the report of an accident. Police believe 19-year-old Aidan Wilda, of Lockport, was northbound...
WGNtv.com
UIC faculty strike looms as negotiations drag on
CHICAGO — One week into the winter semester at the University of Illinois-Chicago, collective bargaining negotiations have stalled heading into their final day, with a strike looming Tuesday if a deal isn’t struck Monday night. According to a UIC United Faculty Spokesperson, the school’s administration and the faculty...
WGNtv.com
How many days, before Christmas, in Chicago weather history have recorded subzero high temperatures?
Last December 23rd, the high temperature for the day failed to reach zero. How many days, before Christmas, in Chicago weather history have recorded subzero high temperatures?. The city’s high of minus one last December 23 was, indeed, a rare event. Checking the city’s climate archives dating back to late 1870, Chicago has recorded only seven such days, in the fledgling cold season, with a subzero high on or before December 25. Those other six occurrences: minus 2 on December 20, 1871, minus 2 on December 28, 1880, minus 2 on December 15, 1901, and in 1983, minus 6 on December 23, minus 11 on December 24, and minus 5 on December 25.
WGNtv.com
Lunchbreak: Fried Rice
Ying Stoller, Cooking author and Founder of Ying’s Asian Sauces. Saturday, 1/21/23 in store demo for Chinese New Year celebration at Mariano’s 9:30-2pm. First place diced chicken in a mixing bowl and add 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade. Mix well. Heat 1 tablespoon of the...
WGNtv.com
Sunday Brunch: Lemon blueberry pancakes
CHICAGO – Kendra Power from Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook is in the studio to make classic lemon blueberry pancakes. Old Town Pour House, with locations on Wells in Old Town, Oak Brook and Naperville, is an upscale bar with great food and tons of TVs to catch your favorite games. Perfect to catch the football playoffs this time of year!
