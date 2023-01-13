Time is wasting, time is walking, time ain't no friend of NFL coaches. The MVP of Sunday's NFL playoff tripleheader may have been the concept of time. Mere hours after the laws of physics flummoxed Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Ravens coach John Harbaugh fell under a similar spell. Twice with under a minute remaining and the clock running in a game it trailed 24–17, Baltimore huddled. Even more egregiously, the Ravens left two timeouts on the board until there were eight seconds left, when they used one with the clock already stopped before Tyler Huntley’s desperation heave fell to the Cincinnati turf as time expired.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO