Take a closer look at Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown, and you can see everything that makes San Francisco so dangerous. Watch Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown during the 49ers’ 41–23 wild-card win over the Seahawks again. Pause it 1.5 seconds in, while Brock Purdy is whipping a fake toss to his right side. There are nine defensive players in plain view, six of them are barreling toward Christian McCaffrey, all at once entranced with and terrified by the proposition of his getting another touch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO