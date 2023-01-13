ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
WGNtv.com

Kirk Cousins’s Final Throw vs. Giants Goes Viral (Video)

The Vikings exited the postseason in ignominious fashion. Scenario: you are Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Your team is trailing the Giants 31–24 in the NFC wild-card game, desperately trying to mount a final drive to save a charmed season. On fourth and eighth with 1:51 to play, you drop...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGNtv.com

Lawrence Posts Perfect Meme After Jaguars’ Amazing Comeback

The Jacksonville quarterback cleverly responded to his first postseason victory as a pro. The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history on Saturday night, overcoming a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers and move on to the divisional round. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGNtv.com

Cheryl Bosa Shares How She Picked Between Joey and Nick’s Playoff Games

The Bosa family is facing a bittersweet conundrum ahead of wild-card weekend. As the mother of NFL stars playing on different teams, Cheryl Bosa has had to make plenty of tough calls when it comes to her gameday plans. But, perhaps none have been quite as difficult as the bittersweet scenario facing the Bosa family this weekend.
WGNtv.com

The 49ers Showed Just How Tough They’ll Be to Beat

Take a closer look at Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown, and you can see everything that makes San Francisco so dangerous. Watch Deebo Samuel’s 74-yard touchdown during the 49ers’ 41–23 wild-card win over the Seahawks again. Pause it 1.5 seconds in, while Brock Purdy is whipping a fake toss to his right side. There are nine defensive players in plain view, six of them are barreling toward Christian McCaffrey, all at once entranced with and terrified by the proposition of his getting another touch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGNtv.com

Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM

The Minnesota native has headed up Tennessee's player personnel department since 2020. The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy