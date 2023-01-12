Read full article on original website
Coronado Senior Association Bridge Tourney
The Coronado Senior Association is sponsoring a charity bridge tournament to benefit Alzheimer’s San Diego. The event will be held on February 8, 2023, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 7th St. in Coronado. Come have fun playing bridge while raising money for Alzheimer’s! Prizes for the top 10 individuals will be awarded, courtesy of local businesses. Finger food and beverages will be served to players. Register to enter the bridge tournament by February 3, 2023 or until we fill up with 48 players. The entry fee is $20, and all proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s San Diego. Make checks payable to: Alzheimer’s San Diego.
CHS American Red Cross Club Hosts Blood Drive
The CHS American Red Cross Club will be hosting a Blood Drive on January 17th at 8:30am to 2:30pm at the CHS Gym Entrance. CHS Students who are a Junior or Senior and are at least 16 years old are eligible to donate. Those under 18 are required to have a Parental Consent Form for Blood Donation. ID will be required for those donating. Those who would like to donate and are non-CHS staff or students must be at least 18 years old and will be required to sign in through the Raptor System.
Coronado Middle School Robotics: Five Teams, One Family
Roberta Lenert has been helping Coronado Middle School (CMS) lead the way with an outstanding extracurricular robotics program since 2018. Lenert has a background in education and the sciences and has found a passion in coaching her students in robotics. I had a chance to talk with her about the success and evolution of the team.
Coronado Floral Association To Announce 2023 Theme
Join the Coronado Floral Association for an evening of mixing, blending, candle pouring and theme revealing. On January 24, the CFA, one of Coronado’s longest running clubs, is hosting a candle making workshop at Emerald C Gallery in partnership with AR Workshop. During this workshop you will learn the art of candle making with AR Workshop as you blend your very own custom floral scented candle. We will end the night with a very special announcement… the theme of the 101st Coronado Flower Show. Your ticket includes your unique candle, wine and appetizers. Proceeds will benefit the Coronado Flower Show.
Sheri Lynn Tyler
With heavy hearts, we are saddened to report the passing of Sheri Lynn Tyler, 54, of Coronado, CA, on November 13 from complications with pneumonia. Sheri was born to Beverly Cowles in 1968, who married veteran and longtime Coronado resident, Donald English. She called Coronado home for most of her life and attended Coronado High School.
Happy New Year! From Emerald C Gallery
As we head into the new year, we are excited to continue our mission of providing a vibrant and creative space for artists and art enthusiasts alike. Our gallery is a place where people can explore their passion for art and experience one-of-a-kind workshops, events, and live music!. We want...
Kudos To The City Council
A big thank you to the Mayor and City Council for their unanimous vote to send a letter to the Port opposing a trailer park resort development in the Coronado Cays. The letter was very clear and supports our community. We have worked closely with the Port during their Master Plan Update process and can see the light at the end of the tunnel: the final draft updated Master Plan re-designates the boat storage yard on North Grand Caribe Isle as “Recreation Open Space,” which would allow for an expansion of the Port’s existing Shoreline Park.
Coronado Boys Soccer Fights Hard In Game Versus Del Norte
On Tuesday night, January 3rd, 2023, the CHS Islanders soccer team came onto the field hoping to add another win to their undefeated season (6,0) and win their first game of the new year. Unfortunately, Coronado lost 4-2 and earned their first loss of the season against Del Norte breaking their 6-game undefeated winning streak. “It was a tough match. Since they are the defending Division 1 champions, we knew they would be good. We prepared but they got the better of us. It served as a wake up call for our team,” Senior Nick Lorr said.
Coronado Girls Basketball Team Drops A Pair Of Games
The Coronado High School girl’s basketball team is a work in progress. Yes, CIF will continue to keep track of the team’s wins and losses, but with so many new and young players on the roster for the 2022-2023 season, this year should be looked upon more as a time for growth.
SDG&E To Make $1 Million Available To Help Customers With Utility Bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) announced today it will make $1 million in customer assistance available via Neighbor-to-Neighbor (N2N), a program that provides up to $300 in one-time grants to help offset past due bills for SDG&E customers experiencing financial hardship who aren’t eligible for the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). N2N is entirely funded by shareholder dollars, not ratepayer dollars.
