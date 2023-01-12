Read full article on original website
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
PREP BASKETBALL: Bearcats, Raiders, Lady Raiders collect wins at MLK Classic
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s MLK Day Classic at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum featured three ranked, local teams and all three of them collected big wins. The top-ranked 4A Lady Raiders improved to 23-0 with a 57-41 win over Clements, the eighth-ranked Raiders pulled away to top Decatur and No. 2 in Class 6A, Cullman, capped things off with an 80-50 win over Pleasant Grove. Good Hope 57 – Clements 41 (Varsity Girls) The Lady Raiders started their game with Clements about as well as you can. Heather Tetro was fouled on a made three-pointer and she knocked down the free...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago.
Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years
For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting
Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured.
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community.
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
Lauderdale County School teachers experiment with new reading program
At Underwood Elementary in Florence, two teachers are getting the chance to try out a new interactive way to teach reading.
