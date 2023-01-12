ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Bearcats, Raiders, Lady Raiders collect wins at MLK Classic

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – This year’s MLK Day Classic at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum featured three ranked, local teams and all three of them collected big wins. The top-ranked 4A Lady Raiders improved to 23-0 with a 57-41 win over Clements, the eighth-ranked Raiders pulled away to top Decatur and No. 2 in Class 6A, Cullman, capped things off with an 80-50 win over Pleasant Grove. Good Hope 57 – Clements 41 (Varsity Girls) The Lady Raiders started their game with Clements about as well as you can. Heather Tetro was fouled on a made three-pointer and she knocked down the free...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation

Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Swim for Melissa Ending After 17 Years

For the past 17 years, kids have been diving in to raise money and swim for Melissa. It’s been one of the signature events Chris and Amy George set up to raise money for the regional neonatal intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Swim for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event Center Shooting

Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9 more injured. Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection with Event …. Three 16-year-olds have now been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting that left 2 people dead and 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
CARBON HILL, AL

