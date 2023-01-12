ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

siouxfalls.business

Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls

A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘The Kunco’ From PAve

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show

It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at how much water we have seen this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire

Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
HUDSON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance

MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions. Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
