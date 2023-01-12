TEMPE, Ariz. – Azusa Pacific fell to California Baptist in its third and final game of the Arizona State Cross Conference Challenge, losing by a score of 7-5. Maritza Ochoa led with two goals, followed by Skylar Ford, Madeline Schultz, and Rachel Ahumada, who each had a goal of their own. In the goal, Daniela Herrero Miralles had 5 saves and 1 steal.

