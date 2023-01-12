ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancers Hold Off Cougars

TEMPE, Ariz. – Azusa Pacific fell to California Baptist in its third and final game of the Arizona State Cross Conference Challenge, losing by a score of 7-5. Maritza Ochoa led with two goals, followed by Skylar Ford, Madeline Schultz, and Rachel Ahumada, who each had a goal of their own. In the goal, Daniela Herrero Miralles had 5 saves and 1 steal.
No. 7 Michigan Gets Past Cougars

TEMPE, Ariz. - Azusa Pacific was beat by No. 7 Michigan on Saturday morning, falling by an 18-6 tally in the second of three games for the Cougars this weekend at the ASU Cross Conference Challenge. Madeline Schultz led the Cougar attack, scoring four goals on eight attempts. Maritza Ochoa...
