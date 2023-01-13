Famous Movies Whose Stars Got Arrested In The Middle Of Production

Executive Producer Max Wong told MTV News , “[They] were on the beach drinking and got arrested and thrown into Mexican jail. And at some point, Eliza and a couple of the actors felt like they were in so much danger they decided to make themselves less attractive [by] using lipstick to draw all over their faces. I don’t know how that worked, but that was their strategy.”

Dushku added, "There may have been an incident in TJ one weekend, but we got ourselves out of it. ... I am quite a negotiator. I would admit there was an incident, but we got out in that turquoise convertible VW beetle and were back for work on time."