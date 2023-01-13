Famous Movies Whose Stars Got Arrested In The Middle Of Production

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Judy Garland's Daughter Liza Minnelli Married The Tin Man's Son From "The Wizard Of Oz," Plus 14 Other Pop Culture Facts
LL Cool J, Will Smith, and Salt-N-Pepa boycotted the Grammys in 1989 because they refused to televise the category for "Best Rap Performance."
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Being Asked About How She Perceives Herself
“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great."
‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing A Subtle Serial Killer, Coming Of Age As A Member Of The Brit Pack, And The Time He & Felicity Jones Had A Brush With Death In A Hot Air Balloon: QA
Eddie Redmayne turned in one of the subtler but ultimately shocking serial killer portrayals, starring with Jessica Chastain in the Tobias Lindholm directed Netflix drama The Good Nurse. He goes from a non-descript night nurse who becomes a lifesaving friend to co-worker Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). Until she realized her pal might be killing patients who should be recovering. He would ultimately confess to killing about 40 people, and drew 18 executive life sentences, while the hospital administrators who quietly dismissed him even though they had their suspicions, were not punished for the cover-up. In Redmayne, this is the kind...
21 Famous Black Actors, Singers, And Models In The 1990s Vs. The 2020s
In the '90s, Will Smith set a personal goal to become the "biggest movie star in the world." Today, he's an Oscar winner and a huge box office draw.
20 Celebrities Who Were Asked Uncomfortable, Distasteful, Or Downright Offensive Questions In Interviews
Sometimes, the quick questions don't go as planned.
Anna Kendrick Opened Up About Finding Texts Of Her Ex Cheating — And Confronting The Other Woman
"It was kind of a relief because you go, 'Oh, you're pathological.'"
"People Didn't Like It": Florence Pugh Reflected On Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Florence had faced backlash for dating Zach due to the 20-year age gap between them.
"Lori Harvey Stole My Man": Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions After Damson Idris Posted A Kissing Pic With Lori Harvey
"Lori Harvey really took my man omg."
Gerard Butler Accidentally Rubbed His Face With Phosphoric Acid And Felt Like He Was "Burning Alive"
"So, it was intense. It actually burned for hours."
The Weeknd Releases ‘Avatar 2’ Music Video ‘Nothing Is Lost’
The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire. The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye (A.K.A. the Weeknd) and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia, along...
Janelle Monáe Got Real About Identifying As Nonbinary And What It Means To Them
“I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”
"The Last Of Us" Star Bella Ramsey Opened Up About Being Gender Fluid
“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”
"Stranger Things" Star Finn Wolfhard Explained Why He Was "Fine With" Millie Bobby Brown's Comments On Their Kissing
"I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world."
"Big Bang Theory" Star Melissa Rauch Told A Hilarious Story About How She Lost A Job Because Of Her "Hobbit Hands"
"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way."
