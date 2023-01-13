ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Famous Movies Whose Stars Got Arrested In The Middle Of Production

By Mike Spohr
 3 days ago

1. Vince Vaughn was arrested and charged with assault while filming 2001's Domestic Disturbance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsRE3_0kD0TUQO00

The big-budget psychological thriller was filming in Wilmington, North Carolina when — on April 12, 2001 — costars Vaughn and Steve Buscemi, plus screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, hit up a downtown bar called The Firefly. Many of the locals at the bar didn't love having famous Hollywood types invading their space, and began throwing insults their way. Vaughn, if he's anything like his on-screen persona, likely sent a few choice zingers back, and as the booze flowed, tensions escalated.

Kypros / Getty Images

At 2:30 a.m., Vaughn asked another patron to step outside, and a crowd of 40-50 people in no position to operate heavy machinery followed. Surprisingly, Vaughn and the other guy ended up shaking hands, but then, things took a sudden and violent turn...toward costar Steve Buscemi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmF9M_0kD0TUQO00
/ ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Another patron, Timothy Fogerty, is reported to have yelled, "Who wants to get sliced?" before brandishing a knife at Buscemi. After the Fargo star tried to kick the knife out of his hand, the guy "savagely attacked" Buscemi, cutting his face, neck, and hands. Thankfully, Buscemi was rushed to a local emergency room where he was treated. He later told GQ , “I came close to death. That was probably the closest I've been, besides being hit by a bus and a car.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmBND_0kD0TUQO00

In a photo taken later that month, you can clearly see injuries Buscemi suffered during the attack: under his eye and on the side of his face, neck, and throat.

George De Sota / Getty Images

In the chaos immediately following the knife attack, Vaughn and Rosenberg got into fights with locals, and police arrested them. Vaughn and Rosenberg were briefly taken to jail and later charged with assault, but had the charges dropped after they agreed never to return to a bar in Wilmington and receive alcohol counseling. Fogerty, meanwhile, received 180 days in jail and three years probation for his attack on Buscemi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyzCg_0kD0TUQO00

Production continued uninterrupted despite the incident, but the producers had to rearrange the schedule so Buscemi could return to his home in New York and consult with plastic surgeons over his injuries.

Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford were arrested — and jailed! — while on a trip to Tijuana in the middle of filming the 2000 cheerleading opus Bring It On .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5UDk_0kD0TUQO00

Director Peyton Reed told BuzzFeed , "It was only at the end of the shoot that I learned, after talking to producers, that Eliza and Jesse and a couple of the cheerleaders decided to cross the border into Mexico and party, and they ended up in a Mexican jail and had to be bailed out."

Ryan Miller / Getty Images, J. Vespa / WireImage

"It was before one of the outdoor scenes — I think it was the car wash scene — they had barely made it to set, and all that information was kept from me because, why fill my head with such nonsense?" Reed continued. "The actors made it to set and were shooting. It was only after the fact I learned there was such an amazing story. I would like to make a movie about that night: cheerleaders gone wild in Mexico!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueSNg_0kD0TUQO00

Executive Producer Max Wong told MTV News , “[They] were on the beach drinking and got arrested and thrown into Mexican jail. And at some point, Eliza and a couple of the actors felt like they were in so much danger they decided to make themselves less attractive [by] using lipstick to draw all over their faces. I don’t know how that worked, but that was their strategy.”

Dushku added, "There may have been an incident in TJ one weekend, but we got ourselves out of it. ... I am quite a negotiator. I would admit there was an incident, but we got out in that turquoise convertible VW beetle and were back for work on time."

© Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

It should be added that star Kirsten Dunst was just 17 at the time and stayed blissfully far away from all of the off-set debauchery!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHRHn_0kD0TUQO00
Universal / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in the middle of filming The Peanut Butter Falcon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnPJQ_0kD0TUQO00

In the early morning hours before 4 a.m. on July 8, 2017, police were called about an inebriated LaBeouf after he made a disturbance while asking someone for a cigarette. He tried to escape to his hotel, but police followed him into the lobby. The Transformers star then went on a very messy and belligerent drunken rant, screaming things like , "I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch!" He was arrested and released seven hours later on a $3,500 bond.

Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images

Despite his arrest, the production managed to continue uninterrupted. LaBeouf — who had been arrested previously for disorderly conduct — told the Los Angeles Times this arrest was his hitting "bottom barrel" moment, adding, "I got out of jail, walked onto a film set. Nobody wanted to talk to me. Everybody was looking down, and me and him had to go get on a raft and film the rest of the movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KWWR_0kD0TUQO00
Seth Johnson / © Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection

The "him" LaBeouf referred to was his talented co-star Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome who, according to LaBeouf, was his "cheerleader" and "offered nothing but straight love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zu34N_0kD0TUQO00
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

The Peanut Butter Falcon was a surprise hit, both critically and commercially, upon its release. LaBeouf, however, has since been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft over a June 12, 2020 fight with a man. He was also sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs — who he dated after filming The Peanut Butter Falcon — for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DhkA_0kD0TUQO00
Nigel Bluck / © Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Sean Penn was arrested after punching an extra on the set of his 1988 cop drama Colors .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHipi_0kD0TUQO00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The production was taking a break from filming a scene at Venice Beach when an extra named Jeffrey Klein, who had been hired to skateboard past Penn and co-star Robert Duvall, decided to take a few photos of the two Hollywood legends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seXGC_0kD0TUQO00

According to Klein's attorney, "Mr. Penn swore at Mr. Klein, spat at him, Klein spat back, and Mr. Penn, with a closed fist, struck Mr. Klein several times and had to be restrained by several people."

A warrant was soon issued for Penn, which was especially bad news for the actor, because he was already on probation.

Orion Pictures Corp / ©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

Why was he on probation, you ask? Well, at the time, Penn was married to Madonna — one of the '80s' biggest music icons — and there were a LOT of eyes on the couple. Penn, it seems fair to say, didn't deal well with all of the attention, and was arrested both in 1985 and 1986 for assaulting photographers. Then, later in 1986 , he was charged with misdemeanor battery for assaulting a man he believed tried to kiss Madonna at a club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiDSQ_0kD0TUQO00

Penn ended up being sentenced to 60 days in county jail for the assault of the extra. The filming of Colors wasn't affected as Penn was allowed to begin his sentence after filming wrapped.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

5. James Remar (seen here in 1979's The Warriors ) was arrested for drug possession while filming 1986's Aliens .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bue2z_0kD0TUQO00

Now, you might be thinking, Wait a minute! James Remar wasn't in Aliens ! If so, you're right. However, he WAS originally cast as Hicks, and filmed with director James Cameron and the rest of the cast and crew for a month before his apartment was raided by police who found heroin and hash.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

As opposed to the other actors on this list thus far, Remar was fired from the film . Cameron replaced him with Michael Biehn, who he had previously worked with on a little movie called The Terminator .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMfZD_0kD0TUQO00

Aliens ' production was impacted by Remar's arrest — they ended up having to reshoot almost all of the scenes with Remar in them. If you look closely, though, you can see Remar in a wide shot or two of the final film. (You can also see some photos of Remar on set here .)

20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Thankfully, Remar overcame his issues with drugs and went on to have a long and successful career, appearing in everything from Sex and the City to Django Unchained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQib9_0kD0TUQO00
20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while filming the upcoming Haunted Mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gysEc_0kD0TUQO00

On January 15, 2022, police responded to a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about a driver asleep in a car in the middle of a road way. Officers "conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence. Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” read a Peachtree City, Georgia police statement.

Haddish was released from the Fayette County Jail later that day after posting $1,666 bond.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Haddish's arrest punctuated a difficult period for the comedian and actor, who — in addition to the death of her 13-year-old dog — had recently ended her relationship with rapper Common. She'd also just lost a couple close friends: music producer Carl Craig and her mentor, comedian Bob Saget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMiLM_0kD0TUQO00

The day before her arrest, Haddish told Entertainment Tonight , "I’ve been crying a lot ‘cause it’s — that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I’m sure I got them in the spiritual.”

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Thankfully, Haddish seemed to be in a better place in April when she guest hosted Ellen . She said she was "single and ready to mingle" and joked that she was going to turn her mugshot into an NFT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaDWw_0kD0TUQO00

As for Haunted Mansion — a supernatural horror comedy based on the legendary Disney ride — all indications are that the production wasn't delayed by Haddish's arrest. It is scheduled to be released August 11.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

7. Charlie Sheen was arrested on a charge of domestic violence while in the middle of filming Season 7 of Two and a Half Men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTqvp_0kD0TUQO00

On Christmas Day, 2009, Charlie Sheen's wife Brooke Mueller called 911, weeping, and said that Sheen had threatened her with a knife. She later added, "I thought I was gonna die for one hour." Police arrested Sheen who was taken to  jail and booked for investigation of second-degree assault and menacing, and criminal mischief.

He was released after posting $8,500 bond, and months later, pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days in a rehabilitation center, 30 days of probation, and 36 hours of anger management.

Kypros / Getty Images

In the wake of the arrest (and a subsequent hospitalization after days of allegedly partying with drugs, according to Deadline ), Sheen checked into rehab. Production of the wildly popular sitcom was put on hiatus, with executive producer Chuck Lorre, Warner Bros., and CBS releasing a statement saying, in part, “We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfii9_0kD0TUQO00

As a result of going on hiatus, Two and a Half Men delivered two fewer episodes than originally planned that season.

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

The show soon began production on another season, but Sheen's behavior only grew more erratic, leading to multiple hospitalizations, disputes with adult film stars, and finally, a pair of rambling interviews where he referred to Lorre as a "turd," "clown," and an anti-semitic term. Also, when discussing addiction, he rejected the idea that he had a disease and said he "cured it with his mind." The show was again put on hiatus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEK4Q_0kD0TUQO00

Above Sheen and Lorre embrace in happier times.

Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

When Two and a Half Men returned for Season 9, Sheen was out (his character killed off), and Ashton Kutcher had joined the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R20NQ_0kD0TUQO00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

8. Robert Downey Jr. was arrested on two separate occasions while filming the late '90s/early 2000s comedy drama Ally McBeal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RblC2_0kD0TUQO00

A little background: Downey Jr. struggled with substance abuse in the '90s and was arrested numerous times, culminating in the star serving one year at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. Upon release, he got a terrific offer: to join the cast of Fox's Ally McBeal for Season 4 . The show was still popular at this point, but in dire need of some added excitement to boost ratings.

Getty Images

Downey Jr. became the show's breakout star that season, and even won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. He was nominated for an Emmy, too! Unfortunately, toward the end of the season, Downey Jr. was arrested for possession of cocaine and valium while at a spa in Palm Springs. Despite Downey Jr. facing more time behind bars, the Ally McBeal team didn't want to lose the show's spark plug, so they signed him to appear in more episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqnHy_0kD0TUQO00

The production continued as planned with Downey Jr. until the following April, when he was again arrested — this time for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs while walking barefoot in Culver City.

This was the last straw for Fox and the Ally McBeal production team. They fired Downey Jr., and made a fast-press effort to complete the season without him. This included rewriting the final episodes without Downey Jr.'s character, and reshooting some scenes already in the can which featured the actor.

20thcentfox / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

It was another sad twist in the life and career of a very talented performer, but thankfully, it was also the moment Downey Jr. decided to reach out for help, and to commit to getting it. As he told Oprah , "I said, 'You know what? I don't think I can continue doing this.' And I reached out for help, and I ran with it. You can reach out for help in kind of a half-assed way, and you'll get it, and you won't take advantage of it. It's not that difficult to overcome these seemingly ghastly problems. ... What's hard is to decide to do it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cG6zo_0kD0TUQO00
Harpo Productions

Drug-free since then, Downey Jr. has gone on to reach massive career heights as the star of the Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes franchises. He has a happy home life, too, married since 2005 to his wife Susan Downey, with whom he has two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYpk2_0kD0TUQO00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

9. And lastly, Josh Brolin and Jeffrey Wright were arrested for interfering with police officers on their final day of shooting 2008's W .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byzIF_0kD0TUQO00

After completing filming of Oliver Stone's biopic about President George W. Bush, Brolin (who played W.) and Wright (who played Colin Powell) went with some crew members to nearby Shreveport, Louisiana to celebrate at The Stray Cat Bar.

Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images

At around 2 a.m. (folks, if you've learned anything from this post, let it be that nothing good happens after midnight), police were called to the bar after an altercation (a verbal one, according to Brolin), and the whole crew of not-so-sober Hollywood folk were rounded up and arrested. Brolin and Wright were charged with interfering with police officers as they tried to arrest their friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hjx4g_0kD0TUQO00
Lions Gate / ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

It looked like Brolin and Wright were headed for jail time — or at least some fines and community service — until a video surfaced of the arrest. Brolin and Wright were shown drunkenly leaning on each other when an officer suddenly pepper sprayed Brolin's face, and then, another officer took Wright down and repeatedly tasered him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6BtQ_0kD0TUQO00

Brolin told the Guardian he felt like the police's overzealous reaction was an attempt to teach them a lesson because they were Hollywood actors. He added, "It snowballed like nothing I've ever seen. There was incredible violence in reaction to zero violence. When I was in jail, I could only think about what the average person has to go through — the person who has no power to go to the press or no money to hire a lawyer."

Not long after the video was released, prosecutors in Shreveport agreed to drop all charges .

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

