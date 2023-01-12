Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
svinews.com
Teens in court following shooting death
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds. Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has worked diligently to make sure her students know they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning as a...
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
Man found dead at Greeley park
GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
Murder suspect connected to a series of crimes arrested following pursuit
A police pursuit ended in Greeley with the arrest of a murder suspect, who police say is connected to a series of crimes after the shooting death of a woman in November.
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
cowboystatedaily.com
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
1310kfka.com
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Wanted suspect arrested after multi-city police pursuit
Two police departments were involved in the pursuit and capture of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Thursday.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Dustin Bruckner – Strangulation of...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
$14K in Oil Stolen From Well Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down an oil thief. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the theft occurred at an oil well site southwest of Albin on County Road 222 near County Road 157, about eight miles west of the Wyoming-Nebraska state line.
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
