Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
energyintel.com

G7 Price Cap Sees Some Trades, But Most Outside

The G7 price cap imposed on Russia’s crude exports last month has proved at least partially successful, with some Western insurers confirmed to be covering shipments in compliance with the $60 per barrel cap. Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday, prolonging a price rally that has now wiped out...

